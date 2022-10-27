Greyhound Bus Station Shooting

Gunman Ambushed Victim, Changed Clothes After Fatal Shooting at Greyhound Bus Station

Chicago police have released new details in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Greyhound bus station on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday morning.

According to a new community alert released this week, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.

The suspect, described as standing between 5-feet-10 inches and 6-feet tall and weighing between 200 and 225 pounds, arrived on a bus from Minneapolis that morning, and waited for the victim to arrive at the station.

The victim, believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited, and was confronted by the suspect.

During that confrontation, the suspect shot him multiple times, police said.

Authorities say that at the time of the shooting the suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a grey-hooded jacket, blue athletic pants and blue Croc-style shoes. He also had a backpack, which was recovered at the scene.

In a newly-released detail, police revealed that the suspect changed clothes after the shooting, leaving the bus station wearing a black Reebok hooded-sweatshirt. He also put on a black mask, and was pulling a blue suitcase.

He was able to get away from the scene, and has not yet been located.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

