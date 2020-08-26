New Details Emerge Around Teen Suspect Accused of Shooting, Killing 2 People in Kenosha

New details are emerging Wednesday about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin and wounding another.

Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges of first degree murder after the shooting, which took place amid the turmoil that continues Wednesday in Kenosha after police shot and wounded Jacob Blake earlier this week.

As authorities piece together a case against Rittenhouse, new details are beginning to emerge about his life. Obsessed with law enforcement, Rittenhouse routinely posted pictures of himself on social media, including photos with the phrase “Blue Lives Matter” featured prominently.

Another video, posted to a Tik Tok account purportedly run by Rittenhouse, appears to show him sitting in the front row of a rally hosted by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday morning in an Antioch apartment complex, and his neighbors are in disbelief.

“I still want to know the full story of what happened, but it’s pretty scary,” Tammy Blanton said. “He’s only a year older than my daughter.”

Now, police are taking extra precautions throughout the area in the event of unrest following the arrest. A curfew is in effect in Antioch Wednesday night, and will remain in effect until Thursday morning, according to city officials, after law enforcement agencies detected potential threats to cause civil unrest and vandalism in the community.

Now, Rittenhouse remains held in Lake County jail without bond, and he is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges later this week.