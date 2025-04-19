The Chicago Transit Authority's new Spring rail schedules are set to begin Sunday.

The agency added more service to the Blue Line and Yellow Line and resumed posted speeds to the "Skokie Swift" trains.

Specifically, the new improvements include:

Blue Line O'Hare Branch: Two extra trips added each weekday, six extra trips added on Saturdays, five extra trips added on Sundays

Blue Line Forest Park Branch: 30 extra trips added each weekday, 17 extra trips added on Saturdays, two extra trips added on Sundays

Yellow Line: Early morning weekday service will better align with the Red Line's early morning weekday service. The first northbound Yellow Line train will depart Howard at 4:40 a.m., and the southbound service from Dempster-Skokie will start at 4:55 a.m.

CTA said the new schedules will reduce wait times for riders, especially on weekends. It is intended to overall provide more frequent service for travelers.

Additional service on the O’Hare Branch was specifically added to accommodate an increase in riders switching to the Blue Line to avoid construction traffic during the Kennedy Expressway Bridge Reconstruction project in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Transportation.