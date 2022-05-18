New Cruise Ship Sailing Great Lakes to Dock at Chicago's Navy Pier

A Florida-based cruise line sailing the Great Lakes will dock at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier, becoming the only overnight cruise ship to do so.

The Ocean Navigator from American Queen Voyages holds up to 202 guests and travels between Chicago and Toronto, stopping at ports in various places like Mackinac Island, Detroit, Cleveland, Niagara Falls and more.

Guests who book the cruise will get a pre-cruise hotel night and can take optional tours of the city, including the popular Chicago River Architectural Tour.

"It's beautiful!" said Captain Gary Kerr. "You know, some of the areas we go to... I woke the passengers up at 7 in the morning because we were going through Little Current - and no one was awake. We were out on Georgia Bay with the sun coming up."

