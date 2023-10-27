A partnership between Coca-Cola and Lou Malnati's is offering free deep dish slices as part of a one-day collaboration to encourage recycling.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the West Loop Lou Malnati's location will be offering customers a free deep dish slice and a 100% recycled plastic bottle of Coca-Cola in exchange for any type of empty plastic beverage bottle as part of the Toss In, Take Out restaurant takeover series happening in partnership with local pizzerias

The promotion commemorates the release of Coca-Cola’s 20-oz bottles made from 100% recycled plastic – except for the cap and label – in new markets like Chicago, Atlanta and the Pacific Northwest. According to a press release, the expansion of these recyclable bottles is predicted to reduce over 39,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent annually in the U.S.

Marc Malnati, the owner of Lou's, will also be present to celebrate the event.

“Legendary Chicago Deep Dish and Coke are a perfect pairing at Lou Malnati’s, and we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola on this recycling program,” Malnati said.

With the exchange of a plastic bottle, Lou Malnati’s West Loop customers can choose between a deep dish slice of cheese, pepperoni and sausage. They also get to pick a bottle of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar or Dasani to go along with their meal. The promotion will be available from 12 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.