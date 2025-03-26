Retail

3 fan-favorite fast food sauces, dressings to hit shelves at Costco, Target, Walmart and more

According to the chain, its the first time the three sauces will be sold in stores

Several fan-favorite fast food sauces will soon be sold at popular retailers including Costco, Sam's Club, Target and more this spring.

Over the coming weeks, Chick-fil-A's new bottled Parmesan Caesar Dressing, along with Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce will all be sold in 12- and 16-ounce bottles across participating U.S. grocery stores nationwide wide, according to a release.

The bottled sauces and dressings join a lineup of other popular Chick-Fil-A dipping sauces currently sold in stores, including the brand's signature Chick-fil-A sauce.

According to the chicken chain, its the first time the three sauces will be sold in stores.

"Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack,” Beth Grant, director, consumer packaged goods, Chick-fil-A said in an announcement.

Chick-fil-A's current retail line up of sauces and dressings, including Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Polynesian, Avocado Lime Ranch and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette are sold at a slew of retailers and grocery stores across the country and Illinois, including Target, Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Costco, Sam's Club and more. According to the chain, eight ounce bottled sauces are also sold at participating Chick-fil-A locations.

