3 fan-favorite fast food sauces, dressings to hit shelves at Costco, Target, Walmart and more

Several fan-favorite fast food sauces will soon be sold at popular retailers including Costco, Sam's Club, Target and more this spring.

Over the coming weeks, Chick-fil-A's new bottled Parmesan Caesar Dressing, along with Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce will all be sold in 12- and 16-ounce bottles across participating U.S. grocery stores nationwide wide, according to a release.

The bottled sauces and dressings join a lineup of other popular Chick-Fil-A dipping sauces currently sold in stores, including the brand's signature Chick-fil-A sauce.

According to the chicken chain, its the first time the three sauces will be sold in stores.

"Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack,” Beth Grant, director, consumer packaged goods, Chick-fil-A said in an announcement.

Chick-fil-A's current retail line up of sauces and dressings, including Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Polynesian, Avocado Lime Ranch and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette are sold at a slew of retailers and grocery stores across the country and Illinois, including Target, Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Costco, Sam's Club and more. According to the chain, eight ounce bottled sauces are also sold at participating Chick-fil-A locations.