New speed enforcement cameras will begin issuing warnings in five Chicago neighborhoods on Sunday.

Those cameras, located outside of multiple high schools and a pair of parks, will issue warnings through mid-July, with full ticketing enforcement beginning on Aug. 1, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The new cameras are located in the following neighborhoods:

Belmont Gardens (Aspira School at 4021 West Belmont)

Brighton Park (Mansueto High School at 2948 West 47th Street)

Chatham (Perspectives High School at 8550 South Lafayette Avenue)

Little Italy (Arrigo Park at 631 South Racine)

West Loop Gate (Heritage Green Park at 216 South Jefferson)

Cameras outside of Benito Juarez High School and Francis Xavier Warde School are still in their warning phase at this time, and will begin triggering citations on July 15, according to city officials.

According to a press release, cameras located near schools will be active from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days only. The speed limit in those areas will be 20 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present, and will revert to their posted speed limits from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or while children are not present.

For cameras located near parks, enforcement will be active while parks are open, with most Chicago parks open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

When fully active, citations will be issued to the registered owners of vehicles exceed the speed limit by six miles per hour or more, according to the city. Vehicles speeding at 6-to-10 miles per hour will be fined $35, while vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 11 or more miles per hour will be fined $100.