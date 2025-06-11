A new class of Chicago police recruits has not been paid since they were hired nearly a month ago, their union told NBC Chicago.

The class of officers, more than 50 in all, has continued their training without pay according to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, but at least one has said they are considering leaving the force that they so recently joined.

The recruits were hired on May 16, according to the union.

“They should have gotten a paycheck on the 27th. They were told they were going to be made whole,” Catanzara said. “We are still waiting for corrections to be made. Everybody is making promises, nobody is getting anything done.”

Catanzara said that the uncertainty has been hitting recruits hard.

“There’s no benefits, no salary,” he said. “There’s one recruit who has contemplated resigning and going somewhere else for money because she has a special needs child.”

The union head pointed to another disturbing development where the officers will be required to purchase new equipment and uniforms before the funeral of fallen Officer Krystal Rivera despite not having been compensated for their work.

“(The department), in its infinite wisdom, is having these…soon-to-be officers purchase new equipment and uniforms so they will be in compliance at the expected funeral services next week,” he said.

NBC Chicago’s Charlie Wojciechowski reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office for comment, but was referred to the police department. The News Affairs department referred him to the city’s Office of Budget and Management, but NBC Chicago has not yet received a response to the request for comment on the issue.