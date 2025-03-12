New Chicago music venue to open this month, with dozens of concerts scheduled

A new music venue and restaurant will soon open in Chicago’s West Loop, paying tribute to one of music’s most legendary figures.

Garcia’s, set to open on March 21, is an homage to legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia, whose music touched generations of fans before his tragic death in 1995.

According to the venue’s website, it represents a partnership between Garcia’s family and developers Peter Shapiro and Dayglo Presents. It will feature an “elevated dining” experience, and plays host to a 300-seat music venue.

That venue will open with a series of three performances featuring Grahame Lesh & Friends beginning on March 21. Grahame’s father Phil Lesh was a founding member of the Grateful Dead and played bass for the group throughout their run. He passed away in 2024.

A press release from Garcia’s described Grahame Lesh as “a torchbearer of the Grateful Dead’s spirit,” and he will be accompanied by his band, as well as Daniel Donato and Nicki Bluhm, according to the venue.

Grahame Lesh & Friends recently released a collection of recordings called “Let the Mountains Be My Home,” according to their website.

Other acts that will perform at the venue include The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Several after-parties for July’s Phish concerts are also scheduled to take place there.

More information on the dozens of performances can be found on the venue’s website.