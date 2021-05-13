COVID Mask Guideline

New CDC Mask Announcement Shocks Chicago

A stunning announcement from the CDC came on Thursday for fully vaccinated Americans: no masks or social distancing required indoors

By Chris Hush

Updated mask news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was unexpected for many, even those fully vaccinated like Brok Metzner.

“I think it’s fine as long as, through the studies, it shows that cases aren’t going up a lot,” said Metzner.

The CDC made it clear that fully inoculated means two weeks after your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The director also said those who are showing symptoms should keep a mask on, and those with compromised immune systems should consult a doctor.

It’s far too soon for Kainat Akmal, who believes the CDC is going too far.

“I think we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. I think we should wait until the majority of the U.S. population is vaccinated,” said Akmal. “I think we’re just giving into the pressure of the economy. If people are sick, people are going to suffer anyway.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is still aiming to have 70% of adults with a least one shot by July 4.

The CDC added, individuals in extremely crowded spaces, like a plane or a bus, should still wear a mask.

