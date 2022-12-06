New ‘Awkward' Tipping System at Starbucks Prompts Outrage From Customers

Those who start their day with a drink from Starbucks have been met with an extra surprise when paying in recent days, leaving many customers to be upset when paying for their beverage.

Now when purchasing a beverage, customers are given a prompt to tip their barista while paying with a debit or credit card.

While many customers online have said the system works fine when paying for a coffee in person and interacting with a cashier and barista, paying for a drink in the drive-thru has not gone as smoothly.

Some Starbucks customers on a Reddit thread have complained about being asked to tip during a brief interaction when it may be difficult to see what is displayed on the PIN pad screen to begin with.

With some customers in the drive-thru hoping to avoid what could be an awkward interaction, one commenter on Reddit said the measure did not make much of a difference in the tips made.

"When I worked there I think I made like maybe $15 of tips in a 4 month period, working usually 4-5 days a week. Like, this ain’t worth it," one commenter said.

However, the move reflects a demand from the Starbucks Workers Union as part of an effort to add to the existing wage and benefits system at Starbucks, according to Fortune.

Additionally, a statement from Starbucks said the addition of the digital tipping system was being considered even prior to any union activity.