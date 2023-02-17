New Area Code Coming for Some Residents in Central and Western Illinois Next Week

Starting next week, a second area code will be enacted across the 309 area code region of Illinois, which includes communities in the central and western portions of the state.

With telephone numbers across the regions in "high demand," the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the addition of the 861 area code to overlay the existing 309 area code region, according to a news release from the ICC.

Twenty counties will be impacted in all, as well as the communities of Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Macomb, East Moline, East Peoria, Galesburg, Moline, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, and Rock Island.

Here's what the change means if you live in the affected area:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Starting on February 24, 2023, customers in the 309 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 861 area code when they request new service or an additional line," according to the news release. "The 861 area code will co-exist with the 309 area code everywhere in this region."

Customers who receive the 861 area code will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls, which those in the region currently have to do.

Multiple new area codes have been established statewide in recent years.

In early 2022, the ICC added a new 861 area code, overlaying the existing 309 area code in the western portion of the state.

Similar “overlays” have occurred in the 815 and 847 area codes in the Chicago area, according to officials. Later this year, southern Illinois will add an additional area code, affecting more than 35 counties in the region.