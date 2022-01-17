A new telephone area code is coming to the 708 area code region of Illinois, which includes Chicago's south suburbs.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved "the implementation of the new 464 area code to overlay the existing 708 area code region" beginning later this month as telephone numbers in Chicago's south suburbs continue to be in high demand.

What does that mean if your phone number starts with 708?

"Starting on January 21, 2022, customers in the 708 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 464 area code when they request new service or an additional line," the ICC said in a statement. "The 464 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 708 area code."

But that doesn't mean you should expect your current number to automatically change to the 464 area code.

The ICC shared the following notes for telephone customers to know about the 464 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

To get a sense of who this affects, the 708 area code covers most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County, including: Alsip, Beecher, Bellwood, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Broadview, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Country Club Hills, Crest Hill, Crete, Dolton, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Flossmoor, Forest Park, Glenwood, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hazel Crest, Hickory Hills, Homewood, Justice, La Grange, Lansing, Lyons, Markham, Matteson, Maywood, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mokena, Norridge, Northlake, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Palos Park, Park Forest, Richton Park, River Forest, River Grove, Riverdale, South Holland, Steger, Tinley Park, Westchester, Western Springs and Worth.

For more information, the ICC is directing customers to contact their local telephone service provider or visit the Illinois Commission website at https://www.icc.illinois.gov/.