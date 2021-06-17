taste of chicago to-go

‘New and Reimagined' Taste of Chicago To-Go Returns in July

Taste of Chicago To-Go is part of the “Open Chicago” initiative to fully, safely reopen the city.

From July 7 through July 11, Taste of Chicago To-Go returns with free food, music and dance events across the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced.

Taste of Chicago To-Go is part of the city's “Open Chicago” initiative to safely, fully reopen the city.

The week-long summer event will include nearly 40 participating eateries, cooking demonstrations, "Community Eats" meals serving local nonprofit organizations and pop-up music performances at participating eateries citywide, featuring artists from the Chicago Band Roster, the statement said. 

The first day will feature food vendors, food trucks and Chicago Summer Dance at Pullman City Market from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit http://tasteofchicago.us/ 

