New 988 Suicide Prevention Line Goes Into Effect Saturday. Here's What to Know

The new mental health crisis number 9-8-8 officially launched Saturday across the U.S., including in Illinois where increased funding should ensure calls are answered by in-state personnel.

Beginning Saturday, individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by texting or calling 9-8-8.

Here's what you should know:

How does the call work?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At the beginning of the call, people have the option of a Veterans Crisis Line or a Spanish language Crisis Line, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

If a caller with an Illinois area code selects neither option, they will be connected to an Illinois Life Line Call Center, the department said on the website. If the call is not answered by a live person after three minutes, the caller will be routed to the NSPL backup affiliate network or someone in another state.

Is the support free? When can you call?

The support is entirely free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Those who are not in an immediate crisis, but are seeking treatment options for mental health conditions, can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357), according to state officials.

The Illinois Warm Line is also available at 1-866-359-7953 for free emotional support, recovery education, self-advocacy support and referrals. Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., it's not a crisis line, but rather works with people to address mental health and wellness.

How is Illinois different from other states?

According to a press release, Illinois staffing has been increased at Illinois' six existing 9-8-8 call centers in anticipation of the number change, giving residents assurances that calls will be answered in a timely and sensitive manner.

"Thanks to the many incredible counselors answering the call to serve those in crisis, the expanded 988 Lifeline number will help save many lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “To any Illinois resident who might be struggling, know that you are not alone. We are here to support you. You can receive help by dialing or texting 988.”

Illinois officials say that they are working to fulfill the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Adminisration's mandate to give those experiencing mental health crises "someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go."

Illinois health officials say they have committed nearly $15 million to efforts to increase staffing at 988 crisis response centers. You can learn more about resources available to state residents by visiting Illinois' 988 informational website.

How will this change make a difference?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide; that's one death every 11 minutes. The new three-digit dialing code is intended to be easier to access and remember than the 1-800-SUICIDE number, according to the 988 messaging website.