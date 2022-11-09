Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Full-Time Head Coach

Nets name Jacque Vaughn full-time head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets are moving forward with Jacque Vaughn.

The team made Vaughn the acting head coach on Nov. 1 after it parted ways with Steve Nash. Just over a week later, the Nets removed the “acting” tag from Vaughn’s title.

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Vaughn had been an assistant with the Nets dating back to 2016. His head coaching experience includes two-plus seasons with the Orlando Magic, where he accumulated a record of 58-158, and a 10-game stretch with the Nets during the 2019-20 season.

Ime Udoka, who was suspended one year by the Boston Celtics this offseason, reportedly was the frontrunner to become head coach in place of Nash. However, “strong voices” reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to halt the intended hire of Udoka considering other turmoil surrounding the team, particularly Kyrie Irving.

The Nets suspended their star guard on Nov. 3 for his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension is for at least five games and he reportedly has to carry out six action items before he can return to the court.

Brooklyn has gone 2-2 since turning to Vaughn as the interim head coach. For the season, the Nets are 4-7 and hold the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Vaughn and his team are back in action Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.