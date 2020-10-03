Netflix Releases the Final Season of Schitt's Creek Early

Your weekend just got a little bit (Alexis!) better.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, "Schitt's Creek" star and co-creator Dan Levy took to Twitter to announce big news: The final season of "Schitt's Creek" dropped on Netflix days early.

"Have a great weekend!" Levy wrote, sharing that in addition to the show's season six being available to stream on the platform, so was the behind-the-scenes "Schitt's Creek" documentary "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards." Originally, both the doc and the final season were set to drop on Oct. 7.

The sitcom, which also starred Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara, followed a wealthy family who moved to the titular Schitt's Creek after losing their fortune. It ran for six seasons on Pop TV before bowing out on April 7, 2020.

"Schitt's Creek" took home nine Emmys at the 2020 ceremony in September, with all four main cast members scoring gold. It also won the coveted award of Outstanding Comedy Series, the only year it was nominated.

Simply the Best 25 Schitt's Creek Secrets Revealed

"First of all, I would not be here if it weren't for the six-year master class that was led by two brilliant comedic minds that I had had the good fortune of working with for the past six seasons--my dad, Eugene Levy, and the magnificent Catherine O'Hara, who led by example, they led without ego and they led with excitement and the trickle effect of that was felt through everybody," Dan said while accepting the Outstanding Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of David Rose. "As actors, we were given the safety and security to do what we wanted and to try and experiment and to grow because of you, so thank you."

Though "Schitt's Creek" did not originate on Netflix, the series became a highly-watched program on the streaming service after back seasons of the series were acquired following the show's third season.

A company insider at Netflix shared with Vulture, "We've seen a high volume of social conversation on our Netflix channels about the show, and find that the majority of people engaging with our social content are discovering Schitt's Creek for the first time on Netflix."

As "Schitt's Creek" is now an Emmys darling, it's hard to find anyone who hasn't at least heard of it. With the show totally available to binge on Netflix, though, it may mean that even more people check in with the Rose family.