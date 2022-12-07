Nelson Cruz on White Sox: 'I would love to play for them' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side.

“I would love to play for them,” said 42-year-old free agent Nelson Cruz about the White Sox. “Hopefully, I can play one or two more years. I want to stay in baseball. I love the game.”

“You got some power (with the White Sox)?” he asked.

Umm, no.

“Take me there," Cruz said.

Cruz was invited to the Winter Meetings to speak with the media about being the general manager of the Dominican Republic’s national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. White Sox players Eloy Jiménez and Reynaldo López are both on the 50-man roster.

Joining a White Sox team that could be interested in a respected leader like Cruz, known throughout baseball as one of the best teammates in the game, is something that intrigues him.

“I was talking to a few scouts and my agent yesterday and I believe I’d be a good fit,” Cruz said about the White Sox. “I cannot sign myself. They have to come and tell me. Hopefully that can work.”

No one can question what Cruz can bring to a clubhouse. But how much does he have left at the plate?

After hitting 32 home runs with 86 RBIs (129 OPS+) in 2021 with the Twins and Rays, Cruz’ numbers took a sharp decline last season, finishing with only 10 home runs and 64 RBIs (90 OPS+) in 124 games with the Nationals.

“We’ve gotten a few calls,” Cruz said. “Hopefully that can create an atmosphere to go and have a job.”

With Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal expected to take up most of the DH at-bats for an offense that is already right-handed heavy, Cruz might not be the greatest match for the White Sox.

Asked Wednesday about the possibility of adding a veteran, offensive presence — not specifically Cruz, but of his ilk — White Sox general manager Rick Hahn seemed to favor taking a younger route.

“We’re looking for good ball players, guys who can take us to the next level,” Hahn said. “We have a couple areas of need and yes, makeup, clubhouse fit, leadership are all part of the valuation of any addition, but if there’s a fantastic young player we’re able to acquire via trade that’s probably going to carry the day over a short term rental of a veteran.”

Still, there are some who remember how Cruz demolished White Sox pitching in recent years when he was with the Twins. He blasted 15 home runs with 43 RBIs in 43 games from 2019-2021. White Sox fans still feel the scars.

“Nothing personal,” he said with a smile. “When I faced the White Sox, I showed the best of myself because I like to compete. I like to face the best. I believe you guys were one of the best in the division.”

The White Sox are hoping to be that team in 2023.

If Cruz can't join them, he's hoping to face them once again.

