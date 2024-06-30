The Highland Park Police Department has added police patrols after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a quiet neighborhood near Ravinia during the early morning hours Saturday.

Multiple neighbors of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said they were jolted awake at around 3 a.m. by a protest involving some 40 people outside the congressman's home. Highland park police responded, saying the group chanted both pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic chants.

"It was terrifying, it was surreal, both of us were awaken from sleeping," one resident said.

Police had to call for backup but were able to de-escalate the situation. The whole protest lasted about 30 minutes, and no arrests were made.

In a statement, Schneider's office said:

“It’s unfortunate that, instead of seeking a constructive dialogue with Congressman Schneider, a group of people hiding their faces chose to taunt and intimidate a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the Jewish Sabbath in the middle of the night. It’s even more disturbing they chose to harass a community that is preparing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, a shared tragedy that was spurred by hate. The Congressman is always happy to meet and sit down with anyone. I encourage those who disagree with his views to seek a conversation in the daylight rather than disturbing and traumatizing families in the darkness of night.”

The congressman, a prominent Jewish Democrat, has voted to support Israel in its war with Hamas.

It's unclear who was behind the protest, but some activist Instagram accounts posted videos, accusing Schneider of supporting genocide.