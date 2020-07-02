Neighbors Sign Letter Condemning St. Louis Gun-Bearing Couple

After a St. Louis couple wielded guns from their front yard at a Black Lives Matter protest, dozens of neighbors sign a letter condeming their actions.

On Sunday, a video surfaced on the internet of Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing guard outside their front door with a long-barreled gun and a small handgun amid a major protest.

Among the many protests in St. Louis since George Floyd's death on May 25, this gathering was reported to have nearly 500 people.

Since the incident, around three dozen neighbors who live on Westermoreland Place, where the McCloskey's also dwell, have signed a letter condemning the actions of the couple.

The letter explains that Westermore Place and the adjoining street Portland Place are historic neighborhoods with the City of St. Louis representing many walks of life.

"As the undersigned, we condemn the behavior of anyone who uses threats of violence, especially through the brandishing of firearms, to disrupt peaceful protest, whether it be in this neighborhood or anywhere in the United States," the letter reads.

The residents wrote that they seek positive action and constructive dialogue to build a civil society.