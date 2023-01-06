Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop

Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side.

One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.

“It’s a very sad, strange world we live in, you know, that 4:30 at night we’re no longer safe,” the witness commented.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, moved into the neighborhood about a year ago and said what she saw will haunt her forever.

“She was just screaming, please, please, don’t hurt me, I have my baby, she’s in the back seat,” the witness said.

The resident was walking her dog when she saw a woman confronted by masked men with guns near Monroe and Sangamon.

“How it all happened was so meticulously planned out like it had been done so many times before,” she said.

The witness said the armed carjackers bumped the victim’s car and blocked her car in with another vehicle. Her 6-year-old daughter was inside the car at the time. The mother and daughter had just parked and were about to go to the dog park.

“She got out to make sure everyone was okay and to see what happened,” the witness said. “While she was opening her door, the door was open, the guy put a gun right to her face.”

This carjacking and three others were reported at the following times Wednesday:

300 block of W. Chicago at around 4:05 p.m.

100 block of S. Sangamon at around 4:35 p.m.

0-100 block of N. Carpenter at around 5:15 -5:20 p.m.

300 block of W. Diversey at around 10:50 p.m.

Six days into the new year, police said there have been at least 36 carjackings.

“It’s just a tragedy to see something so sad,” she said. “Truly these people didn’t deserve to go through.”

In one incident, a 26-year-old valet attendant told NBC 5 that he was carjacked near Madison and Carpenter while on the job. He’s already back at work Friday evening—thankful he’s alive.

The victims in the reported carjackings were not injured. Area Three detectives are investigating to see if the same group if responsible. Police have not released a description of the suspects.