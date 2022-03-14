Neighbors on Edge After Man Shot Inside South Loop Parking Garage

Just steps away from Grant Park, a 52-year-old man was shot in a South Loop parking garage, unnerving neighbors who were coming and going from the area.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred inside a parking garage in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the man was confronted by a suspect and was shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition, while the suspect was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The shooting occurred as people were coming and going from the busy garage, and the incident has unnerved many neighbors who say that crime has been on the rise in the area.

“There have been a lot of carjackings going on outside this building,” resident Charisma August said. “If you leave your car on, they take them.”

August says that her own car has been stolen twice in the area, and she’s calling on police to step up patrols in the area.

Sherese Jones, who also lives in the neighborhood, echoed those concerns.

“I’m not surprised to some degree, because it always feels a little sketchy in there,” she said.

Marcel Lee, who was kept from going into his garage because of the police activity in the area, said that he feels less safe in the neighborhood than when he moved in.

“A lot of friends of mine tell me to move to the suburbs. I was hesitant to move because it’s convenient for work, but maybe I will (someday),” he said.