Neighbors Concerned for Safety After Migrant Shot and Killed in Little Village

It has been almost two weeks since a Guatemalan migrant looking for a better life was killed in Chicago's Little Village community. Now, others who reside nearby say they are living in fear.

According to Chicago police, Reina Cristina Ical Seb, 20, was shot to death at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 22 in an alley near Drake Avenue and 24th Street.

“When she came to Chicago overall she decided to cross the border to have a better future, but sadly that wasn’t possible,” said Carlos Berto, who told NBC 5 he was a neighbor of Ical Seb's in Guatemala.

A memorial with flowers, candles and a sign in Reina's honor sit at the same spot where she was found deceased.

Her visitation took place on Feb. 27, and recently, her body was sent back to her parents in Guatemala.

“Imagine your child killed in another country - it’s unpleasant,” said Berto.

Her death has left some Latinos in Chicago worrying about their safety.

“I am very worried because I live in the area, it’s a dangerous area. I want to take care of me and everyone in my community,” Berto said.

“They don’t want to work the second shift, they don’t want to work the third shift because those are the times that these accidents happen,” said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

On Monday, multiple migrants heading into the Community Council told NBC 5 they also felt scared after what happened to Reina.

Enriquez said he wants everyone to support one another and be vigilant.

“Be careful, don’t be on headphones, don’t be on your phone, be alert at all times, have a buddy system if possible,” he said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody and they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding how Reina died.

“Only God can give justice,” Berto said.