Man Faces Felony Charges in Englewood Shooting

A convicted felon is facing felony charges after a shooting that left 13 people wounded at a house party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities say that they have arrested 37-year-old Marciano White of Chicago and charged him with one felony count of unlawful use of weapon by a felon.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5700 block of South May. When they arrived on scene, they spotted White trying to flee the location, clutching a bag across his body.

When officers tried to stop him, he attempted to flee, but was apprehended.

Officers discovered a firearm on White's person during their investigation and took him into custody.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Englewood residents are expressing their disappointment that their neighborhood is once again at the center of the discussion surrounding violence in Chicago.

“Every day you hear gunfire,” resident Brian Dunn said.

Chicago police say an argument inside a home in the 5700 block of South May Street turned into a barrage of gunfire, and then that gunfire spilled onto the street.

“I heard all the police coming. They came for like five-to-seven minutes,” resident Renee Collins said.

The shooting occurred while people inside the home were celebrating a memorial for a man killed in a shooting earlier this year.

Police described the scene as chaotic.

“We saw an individual (on camera) firing,” Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said. “At that time, more shots were fired at another location. So we have about three scenes of different shell casings.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting an “incredible act of cowardice” after visiting with victims at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The mayor then visited with Englewood residents at Canaan Community Church, and spoke about the ripple effect gun violence has on communities.

“They’re in pain. Not just physical pain, but emotional pain,” she said.

Lightfoot emphasized the need to change the situation in Englewood, a sentiment shared by parishioners.

“Rather than just saying ‘stop the violence,’ we say that we should make peace happen through the way we live in the world,” Canaan Community Church Pastor Jonathan Brooks said.

Chicago police are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood, and Lightfoot has vowed to find the shooters responsible.

“We’re coming for you,” she said. “We’re not going to tolerate this.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to come forward. Witnesses can submit information anonymously at cpdtip.com.