Neighborhood in Shock After Woman Shot, Killed in South Shore

A woman was shot and killed in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday, and her neighbors are expressing their shock after the violent incident.

The victim has been identified by police as 50-year-old Latonia Williams. She was sitting insider her vehicle in the 7300 block of South Bennett just before 3 p.m. Saturday when a person approached the vehicle and shot her in the head, according to police.

Williams was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say the area is quiet, and are expressing their shock about the shooting, saying this type of violence is out of the ordinary.

“It’s sad, but these are the times we’re living in. No matter where you are, you can’t predict what’s going to happen,” said KC Collins, a South Shore resident.

Chicago police do not believe that Williams was the intended target of the shooting, but that isn’t doing anything to assuage the concerns of neighbors.

“For something like that to happen, in broad daylight, that’s a tragedy,” another resident said. “We don’t have too many problems around here.”

Area Central detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been made.