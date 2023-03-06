Neighbor Hears Fatal Gunshots, Recalls Scene After 3 Killed in Bolingbrook Home

New details are slowly emerging about a deadly shooting in Bolingbrook, as neighbors describe hearing the gunfire that left three people dead Sunday.

A neighbor NBC 5 spoke with lives right next door from the deadly shooting and is still shaken up by what happened just feet from where he was.

“I didn’t really like their situation so I didn’t talk to them much," he said.

This neighbor, who only wants to be identified as Tom, lives right next door to the home where four people were shot and three of them killed Sunday night. He was about 20 feet away from the gunfire inside his home when it happened.

“I was in the garage there over there and I heard 'Pop! Pop! Pop!,' and there was like some boom sound and that was a couple pops and I thought it was fireworks," he said.

Caution tape still hangs from the home where Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and another juvenile, identified as Sanai Daniels, were killed.

A fourth person who was shot, identified by police as Tania Stewart, is in stable condition.

Police have since charged 17 year old Byrion Montgomery with the murders. Neighbors weren’t surprised to hear about the deadly shooting, saying they've seen police called to the home before.

“They we’re here back in the summer. The same family. Some disturbance issues," Tom said.

Police confirm that Montgomery was in a relationship with Shelton-Tillman, but there are still unanswered questions.

Tom and other neighbors say they are a little more at-ease knowing someone is in custody.

“Last night was worse. Tonight I’ll probably sleep a little better," he said.