Illinois drivers looking to renew their license or perform a number of other tasks at facilities in the state will soon be required to make an appointment.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced this month that a "Skip-the-Line" program will be implemented at the state's busiest driver services facilities next week, allowing for extended hours and appointment scheduling, as the office aims to reduce long wait times seen at a number of area facilities.

So what exactly will you need an appointment for and where?

Here's a breakdown of what to know:

Where will appointments be required?

Appointments will now be required for some services at 44 of the state's busiest driver services locations, including all locations in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

The following locations will be appointment-only beginning on Sept. 1, with their days of operation visible in the right-hand column:

Facility Address Days of Operation

Chicago:

Chicago North 5401 N. Elston Ave. Mon-Sat

Chicago South 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Mon-Sat

Chicago West 5301 W. Lexington St. Mon-Fri

Diversey Express 4642 W. Diversey Ave. Mon-Fri

Suburbs:

Aurora 339 E. Indian Trail Mon-Fri

Bridgeview 7358 W. 87th St. Mon-Fri

Chicago Heights 570 W. 209th St. Mon-Fri

Deerfield 405 Lake Cook Road Mon-Sat

Des Plaines 1470 Lee St. Mon-Fri

Elgin 595 S. State Mon-Fri

Joliet 201 S. Joyce Road Mon-Fri

Lake Zurich 951 S. Rand Road Mon-Fri

Lockport 1029 - 31 East 9th St. Mon-Fri

Lombard 837 S. Westmore B27 Mon-Sat

Melrose Park 1903 N. Mannheim Road Mon-Fri

Midlothian 14434 S. Pulaski Mon-Sat

Naperville 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161 Mon-Sat

Orland Township 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Mon-Fri (4:30p close)

Plano 236 Mitchell Drive Mon-Fri

Schaumburg 1227 E. Golf Road Mon-Sat

St. Charles 3851 E. Main St. Mon-Fri

Waukegan 617 S. Green Bay Road Mon-Fri

*West Chicago (CDL only) 721 Kress Road Mon-Sat

Woodstock 428 S. Eastwood Drive Mon-Fri

Central/Downstate:

Belleville 400 W. Main St. Mon-Fri

Belvidere 425 W. Southtowne Drive Mon-Fri

Bethalto 20 Terminal Drive, Ste. 103, East Alton Mon-Fri

Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Mon-Sat

*Bradley 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza Mon-Fri

Champaign 2012 Round Barn Road Mon-Sat

Decatur 3149 N. Woodford St. Mon-Fri

DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. Mon-Fri

Edwardsville 1502A Troy Road Mon-Fri

Galesburg 1066 E. Losey St. Mon-Fri

Granite City 1810 Edison Ave. Mon-Sat

*Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Mon-Sat

*Moline/Silvis 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10 Mon-Sat

Morris 425 E. Route 6 Mon-Fri

Pekin 200 S. Second St. Mon-Fri

*Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave. Mon-Sat

*Quincy 2512 Locust St. Mon-Fri

Rockford Central 3720 E. State St. Mon-Sat

*Springfield Wabash 1650 Wabash Ave. Mon-Sat

Tilton #5 Southgate Drive Mon-Fri

*CDL services will also be available.

What tasks will require an appointment and which will not?

Those seeking REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests will now be required to make an appointment for an in-person visit.

However, those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title, registration and license plate sticker renewal do not need to make an appointment.

What other changes are being made?

In addition to extended hours and an appointment-only system for certain services at some locations, additional online services for renewal of driver's licenses and license plate stickers are being introduced, with the program taking effect on Sept. 1.

Additionally, all facilities in Illinois are extending their hours of operation, now open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More extended hours will be initiated at 16 facilities throughout the state, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays as well.

For more information, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website here.