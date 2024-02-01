Need puppy love? Chicago animal shelter offers ‘puppygram' deliveries for Valentine's Day

That puppy in the window could be in your arms this Valentine’s Day.

One Tail At A Time, a Chicago animal shelter, has reprised its popular "puppygram" program, offering several ways for animal lovers to "share puppy snuggles with your friends, family, and coworkers" from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14 in celebration of "rescue puppy love."

Here's how it works: After a puppygram order is placed, One Tail At A Time delivers foster puppies at your scheduled location within Chicago city limits to up to six people for up to 20 minutes, depending on the package you choose.

All of the proceeds from the puppygram program go toward helping the more than 300 foster animals under the care of One Tail At A Time.

When ordering your puppygram, make sure to book in advance because delivery times need to be confirmed at least 48 hours before the delivery route is finalized.

"Don’t wait," the shelter wrote on its website. "Certain delivery dates and times tend to sell out quickly!"

Puppygrams can be purchased by making a donation to One Tail At A Time. Prices vary depending on the number of puppies and the number of people participating.

Group puppygrams cost $1,000 to $1,500. The participants will receive puppy love from a whole litter of puppies for 20 minutes.

Individual and small-group puppygrams can be purchased for a $500 donation. Receivers will get 15 minutes of snuggles from a couple of puppies. If you want to receive a whole litter for 20 minutes for your receiver or small group, you can donate $1,000.

Group puppygrams will be delivered:

Monday, Feb. 12, between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, between 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Individual and small group puppygrams will be delivered:

Saturday, Feb. 10, between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Want to schedule an exact time instead of choosing a timeslot? This year you can, for an additional donation to the shelter.