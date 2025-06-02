There’s reason to cheer inside Whitney Young Magnet High School as nearly two dozen students received a perfect score on their ACTs.

Twenty-three students in the junior class achieved a 36, a perfect score, on the ACT, a standardized test used for college admissions.

“I heard my friends cheer for me,” Ben Miller, one of the 23 students who achieved a perfect score, told NBC Chicago. “It’s nice seeing how many people got it. Kind of crazy.”

Miller said he’s still shocked.

“When it first showed, I thought it was the website being wrong. I refreshed a couple times because I just didn’t believe it,” he said.

Mila Martinez also received a perfect score.

“I was surprised. I tried my best, but I wasn’t expecting the best,” Martinez said.

She can now cancel her retake of the test and said this achievement may get her one step closer to a lifelong dream.

“My dream school is MIT,” Martinez said. “I’ve wanted to go there since I was little.”

For Principal Rickey Harris, this day is a historic one - a testament to the hard work done year-round inside the building.

“In 2018, we had five students,” Harris said. “So here we are, some years later, celebrating five times as many, almost.”

Illinois transitioned to using the ACT as its standardized test for the 2024-25 school year, though many schools have been using the test for decades. The test includes sections on English, mathematics, reading, science, and writing.

According to the ACT organization, the average score for admitted students at Harvard University is 34.

Data from 2022 showed the average score was 19.8. Of the more than 1.3 million who took the test nationally, just over 3,000 received a composite score of 36.