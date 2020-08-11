Nearly 390K Chicago-Area Residents Still Without Power After Storms, ComEd Says

Nearly 390,000 Chicago-area residents remained without power Tuesday morning after a series of powerful thunderstorms roared through the region.

According to ComEd, 385,428 customers were in the dark as of 5:54 a.m., with crews working to restore service after thunderstorms packing wind gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour hammered the city and surrounding suburbs.

The storms entered the region at approximately 3:30 p.m., hitting the city and surrounding suburbs. Several photos of downed trees, particularly in the western suburbs, surfaced on social media.

In a statement, ComEd said that the utility's first priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospital.

Customers were encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach the region. Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asked residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).