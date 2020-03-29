Nearly 300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana, Bringing Statewide Total to 1,514

The state of Indiana reported nearly 300 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to statewide figures.

In all, 290 new cases were confirmed by officials, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,514 since the pandemic began.

Of those, nearly 700 have been reported in Marion County, the state’s most populous county.

A total of 32 deaths have been reported statewide.

According to data compiled by the state’s health department, adults between the ages of 60 and 69 have accounted for the most positive tests, with 18.2 percent of confirmed cases in the state coming from that age group.

The state has conducted nearly 10,000 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began, according to official figures. A total of 9,830 tests have been administered statewide as of Sunday afternoon.