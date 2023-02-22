Nearly 26,000 Customers Impacted by ComEd Power Outages as Freezing Rain, High Winds Whip Through Chicago Area

Power outages are rising throughout the Chicago area as the evening commute picks up, with freezing rain and high winds impacting nearly 26,000 ComEd customers, including 539 active outages.

ComEd's service area spans through much of Northern Illinois, with the majority of the customers affected being in the north and northwestern regions of the state.

The system moving through the Chicago area triggered an ice storm warning in McHenry County, with the rest of the area affected by soaking rains and near-freezing temperatures.

According to the NWS office in Chicago, the ice storm warning in McHenry County remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for parts of the Chicago area, affecting Lake County, DeKalb County, Kane County and northern Cook County until 6 a.m. Thursday, with a sharp cutoff in the area where rain accumulation transitions to ice accumulation.