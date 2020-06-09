Nearly 35,000 Chicago Area Residents Without Power Amid Storms

Nearly 35,000 ComEd customers are without power across the Chicago area Tuesday after a line of severe thunderstorms blew through the area, packing high winds and heavy rains.

According to the utility company, 27,460 customers in Cook County are currently without power due to the storms. Another 2,047 customers in DuPage County are also without power, along with 1,194 customers in Will County.

LaSalle County has nearly 1,000 customers without power due to the storms.

Those storms spawned a series of severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Lake, McHenry, DuPage and Will counties. Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour have been reported in connection with the storms, which are the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.