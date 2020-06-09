ComEd

Nearly 35,000 Chicago Area Residents Without Power Amid Storms

NBC 5 Viewer Lauren Druzbicki

Nearly 35,000 ComEd customers are without power across the Chicago area Tuesday after a line of severe thunderstorms blew through the area, packing high winds and heavy rains.

According to the utility company, 27,460 customers in Cook County are currently without power due to the storms. Another 2,047 customers in DuPage County are also without power, along with 1,194 customers in Will County.

LaSalle County has nearly 1,000 customers without power due to the storms.

Local

Tropical Storm Cristobal 16 mins ago

Suburban Restaurants Prep for Severe Weather from Tropical Depression Cristobal

CTA Yellow Line 21 mins ago

CTA Yellow Line Train Derails After Tree Falls on Tracks, Authorities Say

Those storms spawned a series of severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Lake, McHenry, DuPage and Will counties. Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour have been reported in connection with the storms, which are the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

This article tagged under:

ComEd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us