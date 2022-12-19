Nearly $200 Million Earmarked for CTA, Metra to Make Transit Stations More Accessible

A provision in a new bipartisan infrastructure bill, championed by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, will allocate nearly $200 million in funding for Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority to make stations more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

The All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act will ultimately direct $185 million in funding to the CTA and Metra to build ramps, install elevators, and to make other improvements to ensure that bus and rail systems are more usable for individuals with disabilities, according to a press release.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law recognizes a basic principle: as we work to repair and enhance our infrastructure, we must make sure that the upgrades benefit all Americans,” Duckworth said in a statement. “That is why I fought so hard to include the All Station Accessibility Program in the historic bill.”

According to officials, more than 40 CTA stations are still not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the earmarked funds will be used at several locations. Those include the Pulaski station on the CTA Blue Line.

Stations at Irving Park and Belmont were also included in the $115 million allocation the CTA received as part of the bill.

“Building equitable public transportation starts by eliminating accessibility barriers for passengers with disabilities,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said. “These investments in our stations, buses and trains will ensure people with disabilities can fully participate in their communities.”

Metra will also receive $37 million in funds to improve stations on the Electric Line at 59th Street and 63rd Street, while another $29 million will go to the Chicago State station at 95th Street, according to officials.

The boost in funding comes as the CTA looks to step up efforts to make its entire system more accessible. According to officials, the CTA has been working since at least 2018 on accessibility projects, but the work has hit snags because of a lack of federal funding.

The new bill is designed to help accelerate that process.

“The work by the Chicago Transit Authority these last few years to make its train system accessible led the way to this announcement,” Nuria Fernandez of the Federal Transportation Administration said.