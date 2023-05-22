Nearly $16 Million Up for Grabs in Largest Lotto Jackpot in Years

Illinois Lottery officials say that nearly $16 million is up for grabs in Monday’s Lotto drawing, with the largest jackpot in nearly three years.

According to those officials, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to be $15.95 million, the largest Lotto jackpot since June 2020 when a player captured the $16.5 million prize.

Prizes of $1 million have been captured in the game on two separate occasions recently, but the top prize has continued to balloon for weeks as no one has matched all six numbers in the game.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is comprised of three separate drawings. The first is where players can capture the jackpot, with other prizes available. Two additional drawings are also conducted, with a top prize of $1 million in each, officials say.

Each line played costs $2, and players are tasked with choosing six numbers between 1-and-50.

Players can also take advantage of the “Extra Shot,” a number from 1-to-25 that is selected for the player and will appear on an orange ball. Hitting that number boosts payouts on non-jackpots, according to the game’s rules.

Tickets can be purchased at participating retailers, or via the Illinois Lottery’s website and mobile app.