Nearly 1,500 workers in the Chicago area will be laid off in coming weeks according to a state agency.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the layoffs will occur at a half-dozen companies around the Chicago area over the summer, with exact figures reported under terms of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies with more than 75 employees to provide 60 days or more of notice for planned layoffs.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the companies impacted by layoffs was the Momence Packing Company in Kankakee County, which announced its closure earlier this month. Workers will continue to receive pay and benefits through August, but nearly 300 employees will be impacted by the company’s decision to transfer Johnsonville meatpacking operations to several other states.

A Kankakee County community is reeling after nearly 300 people were laid off from a meat packing plant this week. NBC Chicago's Patrick Fazio reports.

CareerBuilder + Monster Worldwide, a company created by a merger between two giants in the field of worker recruitment, will lay off nearly 400 workers by Aug. 4 as it plans to close its U.S. headquarters in Chicago’s Loop, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ametek Inc., an electronics company with a location in St. Charles, will lay off 167 workers as it closes its facility, according to reporting by the Des Moines Register.

Bristol Myers Squibb plans to close a viral vector production facility in suburban Libertyville, which will lead to 133 layoffs according to Fierce Pharma.

Cleveland Cliffs, a steelmaker, will also be closing three facilities in coming months, including two in Pennsylvania and one in Riverdale, with nearly 300 workers losing jobs in the suburban community.

Finally, 203 employees will be laid off by Oak View Group at McCormick Place, with the company citing the cancellation of a venue management contract according to multiple reports.

In all, according to the Peoria Journal-Star, nearly 2,100 employees will be laid off at 14 businesses in Illinois in coming weeks. That list includes Carle Health in Champaign, who announced it would wind down operations on its Health Alliance and another subsidiary earlier this year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the News-Gazette in Champaign, a total of 612 employees will be laid off as a result of the change.

In the last 30 days, Illinois officials say at least 536 employees have been impacted by layoff announcements, while nearly 5,000 have been impacted in the last 90 days.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity submits data as part of WARN Act policies.

A full list of impacted companies covered by the WARN Act can be found on the Illinois WorkNet website.