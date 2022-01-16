Nearly $10K in Instruments and Musical Gear Stolen From Chicago Band

A Chicago band is looking for assistance to make music once again after quite a devastating blow.

Musician David Paige of the band Student Body said that close to $10,000 worth of musical equipment and instruments were recently stolen.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The theft occurred Jan. 2 in the 800 block of North Rockwell in Humboldt Park, according to Paige and Chicago police.

The musician explained the equipment, which included specialized microphones and iPad, was stolen as he took items out of his car for a party.

"We started noticing that things were missing and realize the last time that we had seen any of those items was on my birthday when I brought them up into the apartment," he said.

The theft just adds to the issues Paige and his bandmates have had to deal with, especially when it comes to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to play at smaller venues, which means they have to show up with all of their own equipment.

And now, those items are gone.

“Because we already were a self-contained business, we were able to focus more toward that effort with our sound with our lights, and everything that comes along with that," said Stephanie Paige, David Paige's wife and bandmate.

David Paige says renters insurance will not cover the loss, because their insurance agent said they use the times to make money.

"The impact is so much more than just some things were taken from us," he said. "It's the emotional impact. It's pretty substantial for us."