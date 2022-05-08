Near-Record Heat Possible as Chicago Area Set to Get Big Taste of Summer

After a pleasant weekend that finally felt like spring, the Chicago area is about to be hit with a heavy dose of summer, as temperatures are expected to soar to near-record highs in coming days.

According to current forecast models, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-70s and low-80s on Monday, and that’s just going to be the start of the fun for residents.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, and they will likely stay there through the end of the work week. The warmest readings could potentially come on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees throughout the area.

After a long stretch of days where temperatures were below-normal, this week will see a complete reversal of that trend. The average highs around this time of year move from 68 degrees to nearly 70, and the Chicago-area could potentially exceed that by 20 degrees before all is said and done.

As for whether the weather will set records, that remains to be seen, but in all likelihood things will end up just a few degrees short. The record for May 10 checks in at 90 degrees, while the forecast is currently for the high to hit 87 on Tuesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wednesday will likely be very similar, but the record for that day is 89 degrees, making that a possible day where a record could fall.

Thursday could see the highest temperatures of the year so far, with a forecasted high of 88 degrees, and the record for that date is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a limited “excessive heat risk” from Tuesday through Thursday, with humidity likely pushing heat indices well above 90 degrees in the area.

There is also a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday, with the humid air potentially fueling the development of those storms in different parts of the area.

Some cooler weather could be on the way for the weekend thanks to a chance of showers and thunderstorms, which could ultimately push temperatures back down toward more seasonable levels.