NBCUniversal Local Chicago to celebrate Black Heritage Month

NBCUniversal Local Chicago (NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago) will commemorate Black Heritage Month with a robust lineup of dedicated content, including profiles on local business and civic leaders who are not only making an impact in their respective communities, but a deeper impact focused on societal change and awareness.

In addition, NBCU Local Chicago will provide expanded digital coverage celebrating Black Heritage Month, which will include videos of all feature stories that can be viewed 24/7 on any device at NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Black Heritage: Building On Our Legacy’ campaign, we are proud to share new stories celebrating the achievements and impact of Chicago’s Black community,” said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “It is our responsibility to educate our viewers on the progress and continued challenges of our diverse community, which is a year-round focus for our entire team.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s “Black Heritage: Building On Our Legacy” featured content details below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Monday, February 3 – Avery’s Helpful Hair Kits

NBC 5 Chicago’s Regina Waldroup delivers an inspirational story on Avery’s Helpful Hair Kits, a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded by a compassionate second-grader who recognized a need and decided to take action. Avery's Helpful Hair Kits provides specialized haircare kits including products and tools for foster children with highly-textured curly hair to help them look and feel their best.

Wednesday, February 5 – New Black-Owned & Operated Brewery Opens in Logan Square

NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter highlights Black-owned business leaders in her latest “Only in Chicago” segment, as she sits down with the owner of Diversey House, a new event space and brewery in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The new brewery/restaurant will officially open its doors to the public on Feb. 5 in conjunction with Black Heritage Month.

Thursday, February 6 – “Road to Reparations” Series

In the first of a four-part “Road to Reparations” series, NBC 5’s Christian Farr will take a deep dive on the history behind and current state of reparations progress opening with a focus on Dred Scott, the legendary enslaved icon who attempted to sue for his and his family’s freedom in 1856, which eventually was heard and defeated in the Supreme Court of the United States. Farr interviews both a descendant of Scott’s and a descendant of his enslaver, offering a unique perspective on his legacy. Additional “Road to Reparations” segments will highlight a woman who traced her genealogy, as well as a public school teacher turned social media activist advocating for reparations, plus - an expanded sit-down discussion with members the Illinois Reparations Commission for a status update on their latest findings. NOTE: NBC 5 Chicago will air its “Road to Reparations” series every Thursday this month (Feb. 6, 13, 20 & 27) on NBC 5 News at 6pm.

Thursday, February 13 – Black Filmmakers Create On-Set Magic in New Chicago-Centric Movie

NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez spotlights an all-local feature film that was shot, produced and edited in Chicago.

The upcoming film Angels in the Rye, debuting this spring on multiple streaming platforms, is based on the book of the same name by Marsha Dean Martin, fiancé of the film’s director, producer and star, Antonio Polk. Featuring an all-Black cast, the film also serves as an industry driver to have more local Chicago talent bring more employment opportunities to the area with a line of SAG union films to shoot full-length features, film shorts, documentaries and additional forms of compelling content.

Friday, February 14 – 98-Year-Old South Loop Parishioner Discusses Her Acclaimed Memoir

NBC 5 / Telemundo Chicago reporter Sandra Torres sits down with Angelina Ihejirika, a 98-year-old parishioner at Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chicago South Loop who is the esteemed author of Escape from Nigeria: A Memoir of Faith, Love and War. Ihejirika discusses her acclaimed memoir and her incredible journey from war torn Nigeria in 1967 to the U.S. Ihejirika’s story of strength, determination and hope showcases what it takes to be a true role model. NOTE: This segment will also air on ‘Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’ at 4pm.

Monday, February 17 – Black Mental Health

NBC 5 News TODAY’s Evrod Cassimy provides an in-depth story on the state of Black mental health in Chicago and throughout the country. Systemic racism and inadequate access to mental health care has led to the topic of mental health being a taboo subject within the Black community. Cassimy speaks with Black mental experts to discuss the importance of mental awareness and information on how and where to get help.

Thursday, February 20 – Jack & Jill of America Foundation

NBC 5 News TODAY’s Michelle Relerford spotlights the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The segment showcases how the Chicago chapter delivers and focuses on initiatives that equip members and youth with the power to make a difference in communities and in the lives of children around the country.

Monday, February 24 – Black and Missing Foundation

Evrod Cassimy delivers an important awareness segment on the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. (BAMFI). BAMFI is an established non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color, provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families & friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety.

Thursday, February 27 – Percy Julian Home

NBC 5’s LeeAnn Trotter provides a powerful story on the push to rescue renowned Oak Park scientist Percy Julian’s home with supporters currently raising funds to pay taxes on the beloved house and a move by U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis to have it declared a national historic site.

From a sports-related standpoint, NBC 5 will provide uplifting Black Heritage Month features on Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, the nation’s first Black and Asian-American head coach to lead a team to the national championship game. Plus, viewers will be treated to a story on former University of Illinois/NBA superstar Kendall Gill and his bond with son Phoenix, a standout senior at St. Ignatius College Prep who recently committed to play college hoops at Northwestern University.

NBC 5 TUNE-IN NOTE: NBC 5 Chicago’s Black Heritage Month feature stories can be seen on NBC 5 News at 6:00 PM CT. In addition, viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Fans can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO NOTE: In addition to Sandra Torres’ story on author Angelina Ihejirika (airing on Feb. 14), Telemundo Chicago’s Priscilla Ferreyra will also provide a Noticiero Telemundo Chicago Black Heritage Month segment on Chicago neighborhood murals created by Black artists which reside in numerous Hispanic communities throughout the city. This segment will air on Telemundo Chicago on Friday, February 7 at 4pm. Additional Black Heritage Month stories will continue to be featured on Noticiero Telemundo Chicago throughout the month of February.