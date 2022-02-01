NBCUniversal Chicago Stations Celebrate Black Heritage With Multi-Platform Content

NBC Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and Telemundo Chicago are commemorating Black Heritage in February on-air and across digital platforms. The triopoly is kicking off the month with a "Together We Rise" campaign that honors Black excellence and amplifies voices of the Civil Rights Movement.

"Black Heritage is an integral part of Chicago’s melting pot. From racism to trailblazing milestones, it’s important to understand how Black history has shaped this city. NBCUniversal Local Chicago has been at the forefront of these stories and we’re proud to expand these efforts on multiple platforms," said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

NBC Chicago will feature in-depth stories and conversations on the Black experience, small businesses and pivotal moments that shaped history in Chicago and nationwide.

• Investigative anchor and reporter Marion Brooks will examine "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: The Universal Child," a story about the lynching of a Black teen from Chicago whose murder energized the Civil Rights Movement. The documentary will launch this month on NBC Chicago’s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV channels.



• Reporter LeeAnn Trotter will take a closer look at the story of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, an influential figure in Chicago history.



• "The Food Guy" Steve Dolinsky will head over to Bronzeville and explore the neighborhood's significant contribution to the city’s rich food history.



• The medical professionals behind Quench Wellness in Hyde Park will break down the importance of preventative care in Black communities, especially during COVID.



• Lifestyle show Chicago Today will highlight Black-owned businesses Chicagoans can support.



• Special programming includes PUSH for Excellence, America’s Black Forum, Black College Quiz and Mentoring Kings.



• Where to watch: NBC Chicago broadcasts, NBCChicago.com, free NBC Chicago app, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Peacock.