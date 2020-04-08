NBC5 Investigates Coronavirus Rates: Find Out Where Your Community Ranks

Nearly every community in the greater Chicago area now has cases of coronavirus. Some have one or two; others have scores or even hundreds of cases. Now NBC5 Investigates has gone beyond the raw numbers to reveal the actual rates of cases, in towns and cities and counties across Illinois and Chicago's surrounding communities.

And when we ranked our findings, we found that fully half of the top 50 hardest hit towns,are also among the Chicago-area's communities with the highest proportions of African-American residents.

We ranked communities in Cook, Lake, Will, DuPage and Kane Counties -- the only counties that currently report the towns their cases are in -- by comparing reported coronavirus cases to a community's population.

NBC5 Investigates found that sixteen of the the 25 hardest-hit towns have primarily African-American communities. Matteson, Bellwood, Phoenix, Olympia FIelds, and Richton Park are all in the top ten., with Glenwood, Country Club Hills, Lynwood, Hazel Crest and Calumet Park close behind. And they all are also communities where a fair number of residents are struggling, economically.

"We know that this virus hurts people with vulnerable medical conditions," says Dr. Linda Rae Murray, a health policy and administration professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "It hurts people that are poor and hurts people that don't have the luxury and privilege to be at home and pay their bills. These are all problems that African Americans have."

And a pandemic, she says, pushes these social inequities to the forefront. "The pandemic is taking the covers off of the worst parts of our society, and hopefully with those covers removed, we can all work together to make a better country," says Dr. Murray.

The hardest-hit Chicago-area community is actually in a unique classification: Southwest suburban Willowbrook ranks at the top, mainly because scores of coronavirus cases -- and deaths -- have struck both patients and staff at a local nursing home there.

NBC5 Investigates found one other curious characteristic of the some of the towns that have the highest rates of coronavirus cases: Many are communities on or near Chicago's wealthy North Shore -- towns like Kenilworth, Winnetka and Lake Forest.

There may be two things that explain that group of hard-hit communities, according to Dr. Mark Dworkin, associate director of epidemiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. One might be that these wealthier residents have better access to testing. And the other might be a greater likelihood that citizens in these communities have travelled -- especially internationally -- to areas of the country or world where community transmission of coronavirus was high.

Dworkin describes a "crisis moment" where nearly everyone is susceptible to coronavirus, except those who've already been infected. However, he says, the situation will eventually improve.

"Although this is kind of a nightmare scenario that we're living through right now, it's also the worst," Dr. Dworkin says. "Things should not be as bad as this going forward."