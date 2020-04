NBC 5 Investigates is tracking reports of people who have died from complications of the coronavirus, day by day, county by county, throughout Illinois and the greater Chicago area.

The two charts below show where things stand right now, and how social-distancing orders aim to change them — if we all follow the rules. We want the first chart to level off. We want the second chart to drop sharply downhill.

We will continue to update both charts, every day: