NBC Sports Chicago to Present Live White Sox Games With Spanish Commentary For First Time

NBC Sports Chicago, home of the Chicago White Sox, announced it will present live coverage of four White Sox games with Spanish-language commentary on NBCSC+, beginning with the team’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m.

This is the first time NBC Sports Chicago is producing alternate Spanish-language coverage of the White Sox.

The alternate coverage will be led by NBC Sports Chicago Analyst and White Sox legend Ozzie Guillén,a 2005 World Series champion and 2005 A.L. Manager of the Year. Telemundo ChicagoSports Anchor Héctor Lozano will serve as play-by-play announcer alongside Guillén. Lozano, who has been covering Chicago sports for more than 25 years, has previously served as a Spanish-language MLB announcer and analyst.

“We are proud to provide our comprehensive, best-in-class live coverage of the White Sox with Spanish-language commentary to serve Spanish-speaking and bilingual White Sox fans,” said John Schippman, VP of Content, Sports at NBC Sports Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5. “We cannot wait for fans to experience each matchup in Spanish with Ozzie Guillén and Hector Lozano as our commentators.”

“We are blessed to have a passionate Latino fan base that continues to grow each season. For so many of our Spanish-speaking fans, White Sox baseball and connecting with our players is a part of their lives,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “We share NBC Sports Chicago’s commitment to offering a professionally produced Spanish language broadcast, delivering an authentic telecast featuring Ozzie Guillén and Hector Lozano, both respected and candid broadcasters. We want our Spanish-language broadcasts to be must-see-TV, bringing the White Sox and our players to a larger audience.”

“I am very proud and happy to broadcast the game for NBC Sports Chicago in Spanish,” added Guillén. “These kinds of opportunities don't happen every day. I hope that these games will open the door to more games being available in Spanish in the future.”

“Calling the game for my home team is a dream come true. I’m honored to work alongside Ozzie, and to present the games in Spanish for Chicago’s Latino community,” said Lozano.

NBC Sports Chicago’s main channel will continue to carry all White Sox games with English commentary. Veteran White Sox expert Chuck Garfien will also continue to host the pre/post-game coverage, which will be presented on both NBC Sports Chicago and NBCSC+.

White Sox on NBCSC and NBCSC+ (in English and Spanish, respectively):

Monday, August 1 at 7:10pm: Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals

Monday, August 15 at 7:10pm: Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros

Friday, September 2 at 7:10pm: Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins

Wednesday, September 14 at 7:10pm: Chicago White Sox vs Colorado Rockies