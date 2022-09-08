NBC Sports Chicago Expands Bears Coverage, Adds Insiders/Experts for 2022 NFL Season

NBC Sports Chicago expands Bears coverage, adds insiders/experts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – (Sept. 8, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago announced today its multi-platform coverage of the 2022 Chicago Bears NFL regular season, which includes expanded content and additional insiders/experts.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears coverage is highlighted by the return of Football Aftershow hosted by David Kaplan, which will make its season debut immediately after the opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 11. Former Bears head coach and Super Bowl champion Dave Wannstedt will join the show for the first time as a regular contributor alongside returning analysts Lance Briggs and Alex Brown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Dave Wannstedt is a great addition to our already stacked Football Aftershow roster with Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and David Kaplan,” said John Schippman, VP of Content, Sports at NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “His experience and success as a player, coach and analyst will bring a new dynamic to our postgame shows to give Bears fans more insight, more information and more entertainment on gamedays this season.”

GAME DAY CHICAGO BEARS COVERAGE

Football Aftershow, hosted by award-winning sportscaster David Kaplan (@thekapman), will return Sunday, Sept. 11, and immediately follow every Bears game on NBC Sports Chicago and its YouTube channels. Dave Wannstedt will join the show’s panel with former Bears linebacker and seven-time Pro Bowler Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) and former Bears defensive end standout Alex Brown (@alexbrown96). In addition to the panel’s lively discussions, Football Aftershow will showcase postgame press conferences with Bears quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus.

EXPANDED CHICAGO BEARS/NFL PROGRAMMING

Unfiltered with David Kaplan will continue airing weeknights at 6pm on NBC Sports Chicago. Every show, Kaplan will share his candid opinions on all Bears and NFL hot topics. Dave Wannstedt will join Mondays and Thursdays during the football season. Unfiltered with David Kaplan is available on demand on NBC Sports Chicago’s YouTube channel and NBCSportsChicago.com. For more insider details, fans can follow @UnfilteredNBC on Twitter.

will continue airing weeknights at 6pm on NBC Sports Chicago. Every show, Kaplan will share his candid opinions on all Bears and NFL hot topics. Dave Wannstedt will join Mondays and Thursdays during the football season. Unfiltered with David Kaplan is available on demand on NBC Sports Chicago’s YouTube channel and NBCSportsChicago.com. For more insider details, fans can follow @UnfilteredNBC on Twitter. Under Center Podcast – the TV show – will make its debut Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30pm on NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can watch a brand-new show every Wednesday at 5:30pm and the encore at 10:30pm. Host Kenneth Davis will bring a special guest every week to break down the latest Bears’ game and preview the week ahead.

24/7 CHICAGO BEARS/NFL DIGITAL CONTENT

NBCSportsChicago.com and the “My Teams by NBC Sports” app will be NBC Sports Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago Bears and NFL digital coverage. An in-house team of NFL experts, including Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe), who joins the team as the new Bears Insider, while Reporter Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) delivers the most comprehensive news and insights while covering the team all season.

and the will be NBC Sports Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago Bears and NFL digital coverage. An in-house team of NFL experts, including Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe), who joins the team as the new Bears Insider, while Reporter Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) delivers the most comprehensive news and insights while covering the team all season. Under Center Podcast will keep Chicago Bears fans informed and entertained all football season. Host Kenneth Davis (@ThatsDavis) will be joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock, Reporter Alex Shapiro and Producer Tony Gill. New episodes will drop after every game along with Wednesday and Friday.

will keep Chicago Bears fans informed and entertained all football season. Host Kenneth Davis (@ThatsDavis) will be joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock, Reporter Alex Shapiro and Producer Tony Gill. New episodes will drop after every game along with Wednesday and Friday. The Warm Up will stream on Facebook Live 15 minutes prior to every Bears game during the season. Host David Kaplan and Analysts Dave Wannstedt, Lance Briggs and Alex Brown will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago’s Facebook page to preview the game and answer fan questions posted in the livestream’s “comments” section.

About NBCUniversal Local Chicago

###

NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and NBC Sports Chicago. Together, the triopoly serves the incredibly diverse English and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports, Chicago’s most accurate forecast and lifestyle content on “Chicago Today.” NBC Sports Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and the NBC Sports Group, covers more than 275 live pro games each year with extensive pre/post-game coverage. All original content is available on-air, across streaming platforms, on NBCChicago.com, on TelemundoChicago.com, on NBCSportsChicago.com and on each station’s mobile app.