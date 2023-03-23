NBC Sports Chicago Announces Its White Sox Coverage for 2023 MLB Regular Season

NBC Sports Chicago announces White Sox coverage for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – (March 24, 2023) – NBC Sport Chicago – the home of the Chicago White Sox – has announced its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2023 MLB regular season, which is highlighted by 151 live White Sox games (79 home, 72 road), a pair of “Crosstown” matchups against the Chicago Cubs, the return of live gameday shows White Sox Pregame Live and White Sox Postgame Live, in-depth digital content and a special season preview show.

Regular season coverage begins Monday, March 27 at 6:30 PM with the White Sox Season Preview. Hosted by veteran White Sox expert Chuck Garfien and White Sox 2005 World Series Champion manager Ozzie Guillén, the show will preview opening day, season expectations and we’ll hear from new Manager Pedro Grifol. The program will encore March 27 after Bulls Postgame Live and on March 28 after Blackhawks Postgame Live.

White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park, hosted by Chuck Garfien, will return Friday, March 31 at 6 PM on NBC Sports Chicago. Ozzie Guillén will be back in the show’s analyst rotation alongside White Sox legends Frank Thomas, Scott Podsednik, and Gordon Beckham. With live team coverage from Chicago to Houston, NBC Sports Chicago will break down the White Sox roster, offseason moves and expectations for 2023. The White Sox at Astros game starts at 7 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.



Coverage of the White Sox home opener will begin Monday, April 3 at 2 PM with the White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park. Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillén and Gordon Beckham will lead the live coverage from Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of the White Sox vs. Giants game. The entertaining duo Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will return to the booth for the game call. First pitch is at 3 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.

NBC Sports Chicago will also present live White Sox games with Spanish-language commentary on NBCSC+ throughout the regular season. The alternate coverage will be led by analyst Ozzie Guillén. Telemundo Chicago sports anchor Héctor Lozano will join as the play-by-play announcer alongside Guillén. Lozano, who has been covering Chicago sports for more than 25 years, has previously served as a Spanish-language MLB announcer and analyst. The game schedule of the Spanish-language coverage will be announced prior to opening day.

“We are proud of our passionate, knowledgeable and experienced team of White Sox experts and insiders, who live and breathe Chicago baseball,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content at NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We are excited for them to return to deliver comprehensive news, analysis, commentary and opinion for another season of White Sox action and entertainment across NBC Sports Chicago’s multiple platforms.”

NBCSportsChicago.com/WhiteSox and the NBC Sports app will be NBC Sports Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago White Sox and MLB digital coverage. Insiders will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content @NBCSChicago, @NBCSWhiteSox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



On audio, NBC Sports Chicago will deliver the popular White Sox Talk podcast. Hosted by Chuck Garfien and NBC Sports Chicago’s team of White Sox experts, White Sox Talk will feature lively discussions about the hottest White Sox and MLB topics, as well as special guest interviews with players, coaches, front office executives and other MLB experts. New episodes will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the season. Fans can subscribe to White Sox Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts.

2023 Chicago White Sox Regular Season Schedule

1. Fri, Mar 31 7:00 pm @ Houston 2. Sat, April 1 1:00 pm @ Houston 3. Sun, April 2 1:00 pm @ Houston 4. Mon, April 3 3:00 pm vs San Francisco 5. Wed, April 5 1:00 pm vs San Francisco 6. Thu, April 6 1:00 pm vs San Francisco 7. Fri, April 7 3:00 pm @ Pittsburgh 8. Sat, April 8 5:30 pm @ Pittsburgh 9. Sun, April 9 12:30 pm @ Pittsburgh NBCSC+ 10. Mon, April 10 1:00 pm @ Minnesota 11. Tue, April 11 6:30 pm @ Minnesota 12. Wed, April 12 12:00 pm @ Minnesota 13. Fri, April 14 6:00 pm vs Baltimore 14. Sat, April 15 1:00 pm vs Baltimore 15. Sun, April 16 1:00 pm vs Baltimore 16. Mon, April 17 6:00 pm vs Philadelphia 17. Tue, April 18 6:00 pm vs Philadelphia 18. Wed, April 19 1:00 pm vs Philadelphia 19. Fri, April 21 5:30 pm @ Tampa Bay 20. Sun, April 23 12:30 pm @ Tampa Bay 21. Mon, April 24 6:00 pm @ Toronto 22. Tue, April 25 6:00 pm @ Toronto 23. Wed, April 26 12:00 pm @ Toronto 24. Thu, April 27 6:00 pm vs Tampa Bay 25. Fri, April 28 6:00 pm vs Tampa Bay 26. Sat, April 29 6:00 pm vs Tampa Bay 27. Sun, April 30 1:00 pm vs Tampa Bay 28. Tue, May 2 6:00 pm vs Minnesota 29. Wed, May 3 6:00 pm vs Minnesota 30. Thu, May 4 1:00 pm vs Minnesota 31. Sat, May 6 5:30 pm @ Cincinnati 32. Sun, May 7 3:00 pm @ Cincinnati 33. Mon, May 8 6:30 pm @ Kansas City 34. Tue, May 9 6:30 pm @ Kansas City 35. Wed, May 10 6:30 pm @ Kansas City 36. Thu, May 11 1:00 pm @ Kansas City 37. Fri, May 12 7:00 pm vs Houston 38. Sun, May 14 1:00 pm vs Houston 39. Tue, May 16 7:00 pm vs Cleveland 40. Wed, May 17 7:00 pm vs Cleveland 41. Thu, May18 1:00 pm vs Cleveland 42. Fri, May 19 7:00 pm vs Kansas City 43. Sat, May 20 1:00 pm vs Kansas City 44. Sun, May 21 1:00 pm vs Kansas City 45. Mon, May 22 5:00 pm @ Cleveland 46. Tue, May 23 5:00 pm @ Cleveland 47. Wed, May 24 12:00 pm @ Cleveland 48. Thu, May 25 6:00 pm @ Detroit 49. Sat, May 27 12:00 pm @ Detroit 50. Sun, May 28 12:30 pm @ Detroit 51. Mon, May 29 7:00 pm vs LA Angels 52. Tue, May 30 7:00 pm vs LA Angels 53. Wed, May 31 1:00 pm vs LA Angels 54. Fri, June 2 7:00 pm vs Detroit 55. Sat, June 3 1:00 pm vs Detroit 56. Sun, June 4 1:00 pm vs Detroit 57. Tue, June 6 6:00 pm @ New York Yankees 58. Wed, June 7 6:00 pm @ New York Yankees 59. Thu, June 8 6:00 pm @ New York Yankees 60. Fri, June 9 7:00 pm vs Miami 61. Sat, June 10 1:00 pm vs Miami 62. Sun, June 11 1:00 pm vs Miami 63. Tue, June 13 9:00 pm @ LA Dodgers 64. Thu, June 15 9:00 pm @ LA Dodgers 65. Sat, June 17 3:00 pm @ Seattle 66. Sun, June 18 3:00 pm @ Seattle 67. Mon, June 19 7:00 pm vs Texas 68. Tue, June 20 7:00 pm vs Texas 69. Wed, June 21 7:00 pm vs Texas 70. Fri, June 23 7:00 pm vs Boston 71. Sat, June 24 3:00 pm vs Boston 72. Sun, June 25 1:00 pm vs Boston 73. Mon, June 26 8:30 pm @ LA Angels 74. Tue, June 27 8:30 pm @ LA Angels 75. Wed, June 28 8:30 pm @ LA Angels 76. Thu, June 29 3:00 pm @ LA Angels 77. Fri, June 30 8:30 pm @ Oakland 78. Sat, July 1 3:00 pm @ Oakland 79. Sun, July 2 3:00 pm @ Oakland 80. Tue, July 4 7:00 pm vs Toronto 81. Wed, July 5 7:00 pm vs Toronto 82. Thu, July 6 7:00 pm vs Toronto 83. Fri, July 7 7:00 pm vs St. Louis 84. Sat, July 8 1:00 pm vs St. Louis 85. Sun, July 9 1:00 pm vs St. Louis 86. Fri, July 14 6:00 pm @ Atlanta 87. Sun, July 16 12:20pm @ Atlanta 88. Tue, July 18 6:00 pm @ New York Mets 89. Wed, July 19 6:00 pm @ New York Mets 90. Thu, July 20 12:00 pm @ New York Mets 91. Fri, July 21 7:00 pm @ Minnesota 92. Sun, July 23 1:00 pm @ Minnesota 93. Tue, July 25 7:00 pm vs Chicago CUBS 94. Wed, July 26 7:00 pm vs Chicago CUBS 95. Thu, July 27 7:00 pm vs Cleveland 96. Fri, July 28 6:00 pm vs Cleveland 97. Sat, July 29 6:00 pm vs Cleveland 98. Sun, July 30 1:00 pm vs Cleveland 99. Tue, Aug 1 7:00 pm @ Texas 100. Wed, Aug 2 7:00 pm @ Texas 101. Thu, Aug 3 1:00 pm @ Texas 102. Fri, Aug 4 6:00 pm @ Cleveland 103. Sat, Aug 5 6:00 pm @ Cleveland 104. Mon, Aug 7 7:00 pm vs New York Yankees 105. Tue, Aug 8 7:00 pm vs New York Yankees 106. Wed, Aug 9 7:00 pm vs New York Yankees 107. Fri, Aug 11 7:00 pm vs Milwaukee 108. Sun, Aug 13 1:00 pm vs Milwaukee 109. Tue, Aug 15 7:00 pm @ Chicago CUBS 110. Wed, Aug 16 7:00 pm @ Chicago CUBS 111. Fri, Aug 18 7:30 pm @ Colorado 112. Sat, Aug 19 7:00 pm @ Colorado 113. Sun, Aug 20 2:00 pm @ Colorado 114. Mon, Aug 21 7:00 pm vs Seattle 115. Tue, Aug 22 7:00 pm vs Seattle 116. Wed, Aug 23 1:00 pm vs Seattle 117. Thu, Aug 24 7:00 pm vs Oakland 118. Fri, Aug 25 7:00 pm vs Oakland 119. Sat, Aug 26 6:00 pm vs Oakland 120. Sun, Aug 27 1:00 pm vs Oakland 121. Mon, Aug 28 6:00 pm @ Baltimore 122. Tue, Aug 29 6:00 pm @ Baltimore 123. Wed, Aug 30 1:00 pm @ Baltimore 124. Fri, Sept 1 7:00 pm vs Detroit 125. Sat, Sept 2 6:00 pm vs Detroit 126. Sun, Sept 3 1:00 pm vs Detroit 127. Tue, Sept 5 6:30 pm @ Kansas City 128. Wed, Sept 6 6:30 pm @ Kansas City 129. Thu, Sept 7 1:00 pm @ Kansas City 130. Fri, Sept 8 5:30 pm @ Detroit 131. Sat, Sept 9 5:00 pm @ Detroit 132. Sun, Sept 10 12:00 pm @ Detroit 133. Mon, Sept 11 6:30 pm vs Kansas City 134. Tue, Sept 12 6:30 pm vs Kansas City 135. Wed, Sept 13 6:30 pm vs Kansas City 136. Thu, Sept 14 6:00 pm vs Minnesota 137. Fri, Sept 15 6:30 pm vs Minnesota 138. Sat, Sept 16 6:00 pm vs Minnesota 139. Sun, Sept 17 1:00 pm vs Minnesota 140. Mon, Sept 18 6:00 pm @ Washington 141. Tue, Sept 19 6:00 pm @ Washington 142. Wed, Sept 20 12:00 pm @ Washington 143. Fri, Sept 22 6:00 pm @ Boston 144. Sat, Sept 23 3:00 pm @ Boston 145. Sun, Sept 24 12:30pm @ Boston 146. Mon, Sept 25 6:30 pm vs Arizona 147. Tue, Sept 26 6:30 pm vs Arizona 148. Wed, Sept 27 1:00 pm vs Arizona 149. Fri, Sept 29 6:30 pm vs San Diego 150. Sat, Sept 30 6:00 pm vs San Diego 151. Sun, Oct 1 2:00 pm vs San Diego

151 regular season games; 79 home, 72 road

Schedule subject to change. All times Central.



All game telecasts will be preceded by “White Sox Pregame Live” and followed by “White Sox Postgame Live” (NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.