NBC Sports Chicago Announces Its White Sox Coverage for 2023 MLB Regular Season

CHICAGO, IL – (March 24, 2023) – NBC Sport Chicago – the home of the Chicago White Sox – has announced its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2023 MLB regular season, which is highlighted by 151 live White Sox games (79 home, 72 road), a pair of “Crosstown” matchups against the Chicago Cubs, the return of live gameday shows White Sox Pregame Live and White Sox Postgame Live, in-depth digital content and a special season preview show.
Regular season coverage begins Monday, March 27 at 6:30 PM with the White Sox Season Preview. Hosted by veteran White Sox expert Chuck Garfien and White Sox 2005 World Series Champion manager Ozzie Guillén, the show will preview opening day, season expectations and we’ll hear from new Manager Pedro Grifol. The program will encore March 27 after Bulls Postgame Live and on March 28 after Blackhawks Postgame Live.
White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park, hosted by Chuck Garfien, will return Friday, March 31 at 6 PM on NBC Sports Chicago. Ozzie Guillén will be back in the show’s analyst rotation alongside White Sox legends Frank Thomas, Scott Podsednik, and Gordon Beckham. With live team coverage from Chicago to Houston, NBC Sports Chicago will break down the White Sox roster, offseason moves and expectations for 2023. The White Sox at Astros game starts at 7 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.
Coverage of the White Sox home opener will begin Monday, April 3 at 2 PM with the White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park. Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillén and Gordon Beckham will lead the live coverage from Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of the White Sox vs. Giants game. The entertaining duo Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will return to the booth for the game call. First pitch is at 3 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.
NBC Sports Chicago will also present live White Sox games with Spanish-language commentary on NBCSC+ throughout the regular season. The alternate coverage will be led by analyst Ozzie Guillén. Telemundo Chicago sports anchor Héctor Lozano will join as the play-by-play announcer alongside Guillén. Lozano, who has been covering Chicago sports for more than 25 years, has previously served as a Spanish-language MLB announcer and analyst. The game schedule of the Spanish-language coverage will be announced prior to opening day.
“We are proud of our passionate, knowledgeable and experienced team of White Sox experts and insiders, who live and breathe Chicago baseball,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content at NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We are excited for them to return to deliver comprehensive news, analysis, commentary and opinion for another season of White Sox action and entertainment across NBC Sports Chicago’s multiple platforms.”
NBCSportsChicago.com/WhiteSox and the NBC Sports app will be NBC Sports Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago White Sox and MLB digital coverage. Insiders will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content @NBCSChicago, @NBCSWhiteSox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
On audio, NBC Sports Chicago will deliver the popular White Sox Talk podcast. Hosted by Chuck Garfien and NBC Sports Chicago’s team of White Sox experts, White Sox Talk will feature lively discussions about the hottest White Sox and MLB topics, as well as special guest interviews with players, coaches, front office executives and other MLB experts. New episodes will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the season. Fans can subscribe to White Sox Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts.
NBC SPORTS CHICAGO
2023 Chicago White Sox Regular Season Schedule
|1.
|Fri, Mar 31
|7:00 pm
|@ Houston
|2.
|Sat, April 1
|1:00 pm
|@ Houston
|3.
|Sun, April 2
|1:00 pm
|@ Houston
|4.
|Mon, April 3
|3:00 pm
|vs San Francisco
|5.
|Wed, April 5
|1:00 pm
|vs San Francisco
|6.
|Thu, April 6
|1:00 pm
|vs San Francisco
|7.
|Fri, April 7
|3:00 pm
|@ Pittsburgh
|8.
|Sat, April 8
|5:30 pm
|@ Pittsburgh
|9.
|Sun, April 9
|12:30 pm
|@ Pittsburgh
|NBCSC+
|10.
|Mon, April 10
|1:00 pm
|@ Minnesota
|11.
|Tue, April 11
|6:30 pm
|@ Minnesota
|12.
|Wed, April 12
|12:00 pm
|@ Minnesota
|13.
|Fri, April 14
|6:00 pm
|vs Baltimore
|14.
|Sat, April 15
|1:00 pm
|vs Baltimore
|15.
|Sun, April 16
|1:00 pm
|vs Baltimore
|16.
|Mon, April 17
|6:00 pm
|vs Philadelphia
|17.
|Tue, April 18
|6:00 pm
|vs Philadelphia
|18.
|Wed, April 19
|1:00 pm
|vs Philadelphia
|19.
|Fri, April 21
|5:30 pm
|@ Tampa Bay
|20.
|Sun, April 23
|12:30 pm
|@ Tampa Bay
|21.
|Mon, April 24
|6:00 pm
|@ Toronto
|22.
|Tue, April 25
|6:00 pm
|@ Toronto
|23.
|Wed, April 26
|12:00 pm
|@ Toronto
|24.
|Thu, April 27
|6:00 pm
|vs Tampa Bay
|25.
|Fri, April 28
|6:00 pm
|vs Tampa Bay
|26.
|Sat, April 29
|6:00 pm
|vs Tampa Bay
|27.
|Sun, April 30
|1:00 pm
|vs Tampa Bay
|28.
|Tue, May 2
|6:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|29.
|Wed, May 3
|6:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|30.
|Thu, May 4
|1:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|31.
|Sat, May 6
|5:30 pm
|@ Cincinnati
|32.
|Sun, May 7
|3:00 pm
|@ Cincinnati
|33.
|Mon, May 8
|6:30 pm
|@ Kansas City
|34.
|Tue, May 9
|6:30 pm
|@ Kansas City
|35.
|Wed, May 10
|6:30 pm
|@ Kansas City
|36.
|Thu, May 11
|1:00 pm
|@ Kansas City
|37.
|Fri, May 12
|7:00 pm
|vs Houston
|38.
|Sun, May 14
|1:00 pm
|vs Houston
|39.
|Tue, May 16
|7:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|40.
|Wed, May 17
|7:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|41.
|Thu, May18
|1:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|42.
|Fri, May 19
|7:00 pm
|vs Kansas City
|43.
|Sat, May 20
|1:00 pm
|vs Kansas City
|44.
|Sun, May 21
|1:00 pm
|vs Kansas City
|45.
|Mon, May 22
|5:00 pm
|@ Cleveland
|46.
|Tue, May 23
|5:00 pm
|@ Cleveland
|47.
|Wed, May 24
|12:00 pm
|@ Cleveland
|48.
|Thu, May 25
|6:00 pm
|@ Detroit
|49.
|Sat, May 27
|12:00 pm
|@ Detroit
|50.
|Sun, May 28
|12:30 pm
|@ Detroit
|51.
|Mon, May 29
|7:00 pm
|vs LA Angels
|52.
|Tue, May 30
|7:00 pm
|vs LA Angels
|53.
|Wed, May 31
|1:00 pm
|vs LA Angels
|54.
|Fri, June 2
|7:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|55.
|Sat, June 3
|1:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|56.
|Sun, June 4
|1:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|57.
|Tue, June 6
|6:00 pm
|@ New York Yankees
|58.
|Wed, June 7
|6:00 pm
|@ New York Yankees
|59.
|Thu, June 8
|6:00 pm
|@ New York Yankees
|60.
|Fri, June 9
|7:00 pm
|vs Miami
|61.
|Sat, June 10
|1:00 pm
|vs Miami
|62.
|Sun, June 11
|1:00 pm
|vs Miami
|63.
|Tue, June 13
|9:00 pm
|@ LA Dodgers
|64.
|Thu, June 15
|9:00 pm
|@ LA Dodgers
|65.
|Sat, June 17
|3:00 pm
|@ Seattle
|66.
|Sun, June 18
|3:00 pm
|@ Seattle
|67.
|Mon, June 19
|7:00 pm
|vs Texas
|68.
|Tue, June 20
|7:00 pm
|vs Texas
|69.
|Wed, June 21
|7:00 pm
|vs Texas
|70.
|Fri, June 23
|7:00 pm
|vs Boston
|71.
|Sat, June 24
|3:00 pm
|vs Boston
|72.
|Sun, June 25
|1:00 pm
|vs Boston
|73.
|Mon, June 26
|8:30 pm
|@ LA Angels
|74.
|Tue, June 27
|8:30 pm
|@ LA Angels
|75.
|Wed, June 28
|8:30 pm
|@ LA Angels
|76.
|Thu, June 29
|3:00 pm
|@ LA Angels
|77.
|Fri, June 30
|8:30 pm
|@ Oakland
|78.
|Sat, July 1
|3:00 pm
|@ Oakland
|79.
|Sun, July 2
|3:00 pm
|@ Oakland
|80.
|Tue, July 4
|7:00 pm
|vs Toronto
|81.
|Wed, July 5
|7:00 pm
|vs Toronto
|82.
|Thu, July 6
|7:00 pm
|vs Toronto
|83.
|Fri, July 7
|7:00 pm
|vs St. Louis
|84.
|Sat, July 8
|1:00 pm
|vs St. Louis
|85.
|Sun, July 9
|1:00 pm
|vs St. Louis
|86.
|Fri, July 14
|6:00 pm
|@ Atlanta
|87.
|Sun, July 16
|12:20pm
|@ Atlanta
|88.
|Tue, July 18
|6:00 pm
|@ New York Mets
|89.
|Wed, July 19
|6:00 pm
|@ New York Mets
|90.
|Thu, July 20
|12:00 pm
|@ New York Mets
|91.
|Fri, July 21
|7:00 pm
|@ Minnesota
|92.
|Sun, July 23
|1:00 pm
|@ Minnesota
|93.
|Tue, July 25
|7:00 pm
|vs Chicago CUBS
|94.
|Wed, July 26
|7:00 pm
|vs Chicago CUBS
|95.
|Thu, July 27
|7:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|96.
|Fri, July 28
|6:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|97.
|Sat, July 29
|6:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|98.
|Sun, July 30
|1:00 pm
|vs Cleveland
|99.
|Tue, Aug 1
|7:00 pm
|@ Texas
|100.
|Wed, Aug 2
|7:00 pm
|@ Texas
|101.
|Thu, Aug 3
|1:00 pm
|@ Texas
|102.
|Fri, Aug 4
|6:00 pm
|@ Cleveland
|103.
|Sat, Aug 5
|6:00 pm
|@ Cleveland
|104.
|Mon, Aug 7
|7:00 pm
|vs New York Yankees
|105.
|Tue, Aug 8
|7:00 pm
|vs New York Yankees
|106.
|Wed, Aug 9
|7:00 pm
|vs New York Yankees
|107.
|Fri, Aug 11
|7:00 pm
|vs Milwaukee
|108.
|Sun, Aug 13
|1:00 pm
|vs Milwaukee
|109.
|Tue, Aug 15
|7:00 pm
|@ Chicago CUBS
|110.
|Wed, Aug 16
|7:00 pm
|@ Chicago CUBS
|111.
|Fri, Aug 18
|7:30 pm
|@ Colorado
|112.
|Sat, Aug 19
|7:00 pm
|@ Colorado
|113.
|Sun, Aug 20
|2:00 pm
|@ Colorado
|114.
|Mon, Aug 21
|7:00 pm
|vs Seattle
|115.
|Tue, Aug 22
|7:00 pm
|vs Seattle
|116.
|Wed, Aug 23
|1:00 pm
|vs Seattle
|117.
|Thu, Aug 24
|7:00 pm
|vs Oakland
|118.
|Fri, Aug 25
|7:00 pm
|vs Oakland
|119.
|Sat, Aug 26
|6:00 pm
|vs Oakland
|120.
|Sun, Aug 27
|1:00 pm
|vs Oakland
|121.
|Mon, Aug 28
|6:00 pm
|@ Baltimore
|122.
|Tue, Aug 29
|6:00 pm
|@ Baltimore
|123.
|Wed, Aug 30
|1:00 pm
|@ Baltimore
|124.
|Fri, Sept 1
|7:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|125.
|Sat, Sept 2
|6:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|126.
|Sun, Sept 3
|1:00 pm
|vs Detroit
|127.
|Tue, Sept 5
|6:30 pm
|@ Kansas City
|128.
|Wed, Sept 6
|6:30 pm
|@ Kansas City
|129.
|Thu, Sept 7
|1:00 pm
|@ Kansas City
|130.
|Fri, Sept 8
|5:30 pm
|@ Detroit
|131.
|Sat, Sept 9
|5:00 pm
|@ Detroit
|132.
|Sun, Sept 10
|12:00 pm
|@ Detroit
|133.
|Mon, Sept 11
|6:30 pm
|vs Kansas City
|134.
|Tue, Sept 12
|6:30 pm
|vs Kansas City
|135.
|Wed, Sept 13
|6:30 pm
|vs Kansas City
|136.
|Thu, Sept 14
|6:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|137.
|Fri, Sept 15
|6:30 pm
|vs Minnesota
|138.
|Sat, Sept 16
|6:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|139.
|Sun, Sept 17
|1:00 pm
|vs Minnesota
|140.
|Mon, Sept 18
|6:00 pm
|@ Washington
|141.
|Tue, Sept 19
|6:00 pm
|@ Washington
|142.
|Wed, Sept 20
|12:00 pm
|@ Washington
|143.
|Fri, Sept 22
|6:00 pm
|@ Boston
|144.
|Sat, Sept 23
|3:00 pm
|@ Boston
|145.
|Sun, Sept 24
|12:30pm
|@ Boston
|146.
|Mon, Sept 25
|6:30 pm
|vs Arizona
|147.
|Tue, Sept 26
|6:30 pm
|vs Arizona
|148.
|Wed, Sept 27
|1:00 pm
|vs Arizona
|149.
|Fri, Sept 29
|6:30 pm
|vs San Diego
|150.
|Sat, Sept 30
|6:00 pm
|vs San Diego
|151.
|Sun, Oct 1
|2:00 pm
|vs San Diego
151 regular season games; 79 home, 72 road
Schedule subject to change. All times Central.
All game telecasts will be preceded by “White Sox Pregame Live” and followed by “White Sox Postgame Live” (NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder