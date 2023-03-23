NBC Sports Chicago Announces Its White Sox Coverage for 2023 MLB Regular Season

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Sports Chicago announces White Sox coverage for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – (March 24, 2023) – NBC Sport Chicago – the home of the Chicago White Sox – has announced its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2023 MLB regular season, which is highlighted by 151 live White Sox games (79 home, 72 road), a pair of “Crosstown” matchups against the Chicago Cubs, the return of live gameday shows White Sox Pregame Live and White Sox Postgame Live, in-depth digital content and a special season preview show.

Regular season coverage begins Monday, March 27 at 6:30 PM with the White Sox Season Preview. Hosted by veteran White Sox expert Chuck Garfien and White Sox 2005 World Series Champion manager Ozzie Guillén, the show will preview opening day, season expectations and we’ll hear from new Manager Pedro Grifol. The program will encore March 27 after Bulls Postgame Live and on March 28 after Blackhawks Postgame Live.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park, hosted by Chuck Garfien, will return Friday, March 31 at 6 PM on NBC Sports Chicago. Ozzie Guillén will be back in the show’s analyst rotation alongside White Sox legends Frank Thomas, Scott Podsednik, and Gordon Beckham. With live team coverage from Chicago to Houston, NBC Sports Chicago will break down the White Sox roster, offseason moves and expectations for 2023. The White Sox at Astros game starts at 7 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.
 
Coverage of the White Sox home opener will begin Monday, April 3 at 2 PM with the White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Village of Bedford Park. Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillén and Gordon Beckham will lead the live coverage from Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of the White Sox vs. Giants game. The entertaining duo Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will return to the booth for the game call. First pitch is at 3 PM, followed by the White Sox Postgame Live presented by Subaru on NBC Sports Chicago.

NBC Sports Chicago will also present live White Sox games with Spanish-language commentary on NBCSC+ throughout the regular season. The alternate coverage will be led by analyst Ozzie Guillén. Telemundo Chicago sports anchor Héctor Lozano will join as the play-by-play announcer alongside Guillén. Lozano, who has been covering Chicago sports for more than 25 years, has previously served as a Spanish-language MLB announcer and analyst. The game schedule of the Spanish-language coverage will be announced prior to opening day.

“We are proud of our passionate, knowledgeable and experienced team of White Sox experts and insiders, who live and breathe Chicago baseball,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content at NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We are excited for them to return to deliver comprehensive news, analysis, commentary and opinion for another season of White Sox action and entertainment across NBC Sports Chicago’s multiple platforms.”

Local

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 32 mins ago

How to Watch the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago Live

illinois politics 40 mins ago

‘The Speaker Gets to do What he Wants to do,' Michael Madigan is Heard Saying at Secretly Recorded Leadership Meeting

NBCSportsChicago.com/WhiteSox and the NBC Sports app will be NBC Sports Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago White Sox and MLB digital coverage. Insiders will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content @NBCSChicago, @NBCSWhiteSox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
 
On audio, NBC Sports Chicago will deliver the popular White Sox Talk podcast. Hosted by Chuck Garfien and NBC Sports Chicago’s team of White Sox experts, White Sox Talk will feature lively discussions about the hottest White Sox and MLB topics, as well as special guest interviews with players, coaches, front office executives and other MLB experts. New episodes will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the season. Fans can subscribe to White Sox Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts

 

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO 
2023 Chicago White Sox Regular Season Schedule 

 

1.Fri, Mar 317:00 pm@ Houston 
2.Sat, April 11:00 pm@ Houston 
3.Sun, April 21:00 pm@ Houston 
4.Mon, April 33:00 pmvs San Francisco 
5.Wed, April 51:00 pmvs San Francisco 
6.Thu, April 61:00 pmvs San Francisco 
7.Fri, April 73:00 pm@ Pittsburgh 
8.Sat, April 85:30 pm@ Pittsburgh 
9.Sun, April 912:30 pm@ PittsburghNBCSC+
10.Mon, April 101:00 pm@ Minnesota 
11.Tue, April 116:30 pm@ Minnesota 
12.Wed, April 1212:00 pm@ Minnesota 
13.Fri, April 146:00 pmvs Baltimore 
14.Sat, April 151:00 pmvs Baltimore 
15.Sun, April 161:00 pmvs Baltimore 
16.Mon, April 176:00 pmvs Philadelphia 
17.Tue, April 186:00 pmvs Philadelphia 
18.Wed, April 191:00 pmvs Philadelphia 
19.Fri, April 215:30 pm@ Tampa Bay 
20.Sun, April 2312:30 pm@ Tampa Bay 
21.Mon, April 246:00 pm@ Toronto 
22.Tue, April 256:00 pm@ Toronto 
23.Wed, April 2612:00 pm@ Toronto 
24.Thu, April 276:00 pmvs Tampa Bay 
25.Fri, April 286:00 pmvs Tampa Bay 
26.Sat, April 296:00 pmvs Tampa Bay 
27.Sun, April 301:00 pmvs Tampa Bay 
28.Tue, May 26:00 pmvs Minnesota 
29.Wed, May 36:00 pmvs Minnesota 
30.Thu, May 41:00 pmvs Minnesota 
31.Sat, May 65:30 pm@ Cincinnati 
32.Sun, May 73:00 pm@ Cincinnati 
33.Mon, May 86:30 pm@ Kansas City 
34.Tue, May 96:30 pm@ Kansas City 
35.Wed, May 106:30 pm@ Kansas City 
36.Thu, May 111:00 pm@ Kansas City 
37.Fri, May 127:00 pmvs Houston 
38.Sun, May 141:00 pmvs Houston 
39.Tue, May 167:00 pmvs Cleveland 
40.Wed, May 177:00 pmvs Cleveland 
41.Thu, May181:00 pmvs Cleveland 
42.Fri, May 197:00 pmvs Kansas City 
43.Sat, May 201:00 pmvs Kansas City 
44.Sun, May 211:00 pmvs Kansas City 
45.Mon, May 225:00 pm@ Cleveland 
46.Tue, May 235:00 pm@ Cleveland 
47.Wed, May 2412:00 pm@ Cleveland 
48.Thu, May 256:00 pm@ Detroit 
49.Sat, May 2712:00 pm@ Detroit 
50.Sun, May 2812:30 pm@ Detroit 
51.Mon, May 297:00 pmvs LA Angels 
52.Tue, May 307:00 pmvs LA Angels 
53.Wed, May 311:00 pmvs LA Angels 
54.Fri, June 27:00 pmvs Detroit 
55.Sat, June 31:00 pmvs Detroit 
56.Sun, June 41:00 pmvs Detroit 
57.Tue, June 66:00 pm@ New York Yankees 
58.Wed, June 76:00 pm@ New York Yankees 
59.Thu, June 86:00 pm@ New York Yankees 
60.Fri, June 97:00 pmvs Miami 
61.Sat, June 101:00 pmvs Miami 
62.Sun, June 111:00 pmvs Miami 
63.Tue, June 139:00 pm@ LA Dodgers 
64.Thu, June 159:00 pm@ LA Dodgers 
65.Sat, June 173:00 pm@ Seattle 
66.Sun, June 183:00 pm@ Seattle 
67.Mon, June 197:00 pmvs Texas 
68.Tue, June 207:00 pmvs Texas 
69.Wed, June 217:00 pmvs Texas 
70.Fri, June 237:00 pmvs Boston 
71.Sat, June 243:00 pmvs Boston 
72.Sun, June 251:00 pmvs Boston 
73.Mon, June 268:30 pm@ LA Angels 
74.Tue, June 278:30 pm@ LA Angels 
75.Wed, June 288:30 pm@ LA Angels 
76.Thu, June 293:00 pm@ LA Angels 
77.Fri, June 308:30 pm@ Oakland 
78.Sat, July 13:00 pm@ Oakland 
79.Sun, July 23:00 pm@ Oakland 
80.Tue, July 47:00 pmvs Toronto 
81.Wed, July 57:00 pmvs Toronto 
82.Thu, July 67:00 pmvs Toronto 
83.Fri, July 77:00 pmvs St. Louis 
84.Sat, July 81:00 pmvs St. Louis 
85.Sun, July 91:00 pmvs St. Louis 
86.Fri, July 146:00 pm@ Atlanta 
87.Sun, July 1612:20pm@ Atlanta 
88.Tue, July 186:00 pm@ New York Mets 
89.Wed, July 196:00 pm@ New York Mets 
90.Thu, July 2012:00 pm@ New York Mets 
91.Fri, July 217:00 pm@ Minnesota 
92.Sun, July 231:00 pm@ Minnesota 
93.Tue, July 257:00 pmvs Chicago CUBS 
94.Wed, July 267:00 pmvs Chicago CUBS 
95.Thu, July 277:00 pmvs Cleveland 
96.Fri, July 286:00 pmvs Cleveland 
97.Sat, July 296:00 pmvs Cleveland 
98.Sun, July 301:00 pmvs Cleveland 
99.Tue, Aug 17:00 pm@ Texas 
100.Wed, Aug 27:00 pm@ Texas 
101.Thu, Aug 31:00 pm@ Texas 
102.Fri, Aug 46:00 pm@ Cleveland 
103.Sat, Aug 56:00 pm@ Cleveland 
104.Mon, Aug 77:00 pmvs New York Yankees 
105.Tue, Aug 87:00 pmvs New York Yankees 
106.Wed, Aug 97:00 pmvs New York Yankees 
107.Fri, Aug 117:00 pmvs Milwaukee 
108.Sun, Aug 131:00 pmvs Milwaukee 
109.Tue, Aug 157:00 pm@ Chicago CUBS 
110.Wed, Aug 167:00 pm@ Chicago CUBS 
111.Fri, Aug 187:30 pm@ Colorado 
112.Sat, Aug 197:00 pm@ Colorado 
113.Sun, Aug 202:00 pm@ Colorado 
114.Mon, Aug 217:00 pmvs Seattle 
115.Tue, Aug 227:00 pmvs Seattle 
116.Wed, Aug 231:00 pmvs Seattle 
117.Thu, Aug 247:00 pmvs Oakland 
118.Fri, Aug 257:00 pmvs Oakland 
119.Sat, Aug 266:00 pmvs Oakland 
120.Sun, Aug 271:00 pmvs Oakland 
121.Mon, Aug 286:00 pm@ Baltimore 
122.Tue, Aug 296:00 pm@ Baltimore 
123.Wed, Aug 301:00 pm@ Baltimore 
124.Fri, Sept 17:00 pmvs Detroit 
125.Sat, Sept 26:00 pmvs Detroit 
126.Sun, Sept 31:00 pmvs Detroit 
127.Tue, Sept 56:30 pm@ Kansas City 
128.Wed, Sept 66:30 pm@ Kansas City 
129.Thu, Sept 71:00 pm@ Kansas City 
130.Fri, Sept 85:30 pm@ Detroit 
131.Sat, Sept 95:00 pm@ Detroit 
132.Sun, Sept 1012:00 pm@ Detroit 
133.Mon, Sept 116:30 pmvs Kansas City 
134.Tue, Sept 126:30 pmvs Kansas City 
135.Wed, Sept 136:30 pmvs Kansas City 
136.Thu, Sept 146:00 pmvs Minnesota 
137.Fri, Sept 156:30 pmvs Minnesota 
138.Sat, Sept 166:00 pmvs Minnesota 
139.Sun, Sept 171:00 pmvs Minnesota 
140.Mon, Sept 186:00 pm@ Washington 
141.Tue, Sept 196:00 pm@ Washington 
142.Wed, Sept 2012:00 pm@ Washington 
143.Fri, Sept 226:00 pm@ Boston 
144.Sat, Sept 233:00 pm@ Boston 
145.Sun, Sept 2412:30pm@ Boston 
146.Mon, Sept 256:30 pmvs Arizona 
147.Tue, Sept 266:30 pmvs Arizona 
148.Wed, Sept 271:00 pmvs Arizona 
149.Fri, Sept 296:30 pmvs San Diego 
150.Sat, Sept 306:00 pmvs San Diego 
151.Sun, Oct 12:00 pmvs San Diego 

151 regular season games; 79 home, 72 road

Schedule subject to change. All times Central. 
 
All game telecasts will be preceded by “White Sox Pregame Live” and followed by “White Sox Postgame Live” (NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder 

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us