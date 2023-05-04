NBC News Exclusive: Mother of Youngest Highland Park Shooting Survivor Speaks about Cooper's Recovery

Keely Roberts, the mother of the 8-year-old boy shot during the July 4 parade in Highland Park, is speaking at length for the first time about how her family's life forever changed that day.

In an exclusive interview with Tom Llamas of NBC News on Wednesday, Roberts detailed the terror of the day and also the progress her son, Cooper, has made.

"It's the love and kindness of other people that saved my child's life," said Keely Roberts, who still has bullet shrapnel from the shooting in her leg.

Cooper was shot in the back during the parade, and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

"It was very clear in my mind at that time, that Cooper was very likely not going to survive," said Keely.

She also recounted the terror of the shooting and the helplessness she felt as a parent in that frightening moment.

"Nobody ever wants to look at your son dying paralyzed and have to admit you can’t stop [it, and] that there’s nothing you can do," said Roberts.

Roberts credits a team of medical personnel and rehabilitation specialists for Cooper's survival and recovery. He returned home after three months in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

For months, the family shared Cooper's progressive recovery with the public.

Keely also said she felt the strong show of support from friends, many members the Highland Park community, and even strangers who have all supported her family during these last 10 months.

She also credits her family for staying strong, especially Cooper's twin brother Luke.

"I watch how desperately he loves his brother," said Keely. "Luke will always be a bit of a guard dog for Cooper."

She said Cooper is adjusting to his new life, but is learning how to swim and to use an adaptive bicycle. Keely also said there are adjustments made every day to accommodate Cooper in their home, which is currently being renovated to meet his needs.

"Everything changes," Keely said. "As a family of little kids, something as simple as where juice boxes have to go in the refrigerator, right? So that Cooper can get to them, right?"

Throughout all their difficulties, Keely said, Cooper's spirit inspires her and many others.