NBC's Keith Morrison Sets the Table for White Sox-Guardians Series

The intense series between the White Sox and Guardians holds immense pressure on both teams fighting for the top spot in the AL Central.

Who could investigate the potential outcomes of this bloodthirsty series?

Keith Morrison of Dateline NBC is here to answer the questions you've long-awaited. He narrated a series preview for the three-game stand between the division's top two teams.

Even Keith Morrison knows the stakes of tonight's White Sox-Guardians game...



It's do or die. 🩸@DatelineNBC | #Dateline pic.twitter.com/bXz4cxIc6Y — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 21, 2022

Morrison detailed the series in his famous, suspense-filled voice. He outlined the Guardians' conception of the White Sox, as they came into the series having won 12 of their last 15 games.

For each team, the division is on the line.

What's the definition of a "nemesis?" For the White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians are certainly theirs.

On Monday night, Guardians clinched the season series over the White Sox with a 10-7 win in extra innings. The Guardians have now won 10 games over the White Sox in the 19 they will play in total this season. Monday's feat for the Guardians notches the tiebreaker for them if the Sox were to tie their overall record by season's end.

Now, the odds are stacked heavily against the White Sox to make the playoffs. They are technically five games back on the Guardians but need to pick up six games to surpass their overall record and avoid the tiebreaker. There are 14 games left in the season and the Guardians have a manageable schedule left on their plate.

Updated scenarios to clinch AL Central:



85 wins -

CLE: 4-10

Sox: 10-4



86 wins -

CLE: 5-9

Sox: 11-3



87 wins -

CLE: 6-8

Sox: 12-2



88 wins -

CLE: 7-7

Sox: 13-1



They take on the Rangers and Rays after the White Sox, then end with a gracious six-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals, who are 22 games off the division lead and 30 games under .500.

In short, it will take a miracle for the White Sox to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, they continue their homestand series with two more games against the Guardians. Monday night's game provided serious playoff vibes and fans should expect nothing less as the White Sox season hangs on by a thread.

