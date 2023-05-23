chicago news

NBC Chicago's Next ‘Morning Blend' Event Offers Free Coffee to Viewers in Bronzeville Thursday

NBC 5 News TODAY kicked off its Morning Blend series last month as an effort to meet viewers in person and better understand the neighborhoods we serve

As part of its ongoing "Morning Blend" series, NBC 5 News TODAY wants to meet you Thursday at Sip & Savor “Rosenwald” on 47th Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. Join news anchor Michelle Relerford bright and early. Enjoy a free cup of joe between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and tell us what you love about the neighborhood.  

Sip & Savor “Rosenwald” is one of four such coffeehouse locations in the Chicago area. Their mission goes beyond coffee, the company says. Sip & Savor is a collaborative space for entrepreneurs and others in the community. Currently, their focus centers on mental health awareness during the month of May. 

NBC 5 News TODAY kicked off its Morning Blend series last month as an effort to meet viewers in person and better understand the neighborhoods we serve. Stay tuned for the next “Morning Blend” meet-up that could be coming to a coffee shop or breakfast diner near you. 

