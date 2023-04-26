NBC Chicago’s morning team, NBC 5 News TODAY, is spotlighting local neighborhoods around the Chicago area in a new "Morning Blend" series, which kicks off this week.

Throughout the year, the morning team will visit coffee shops and breakfast diners in various neighborhoods and suburbs to meet viewers in person, listen to their stories and better understand their communities.

News anchor JC Navarrete will kick off the first "Morning Blend" event on April 28 at Endiro Coffee in downtown Aurora. Morning viewers are invited to stop by and enjoy a free cup of coffee between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Recognized by the Illinois Office of Tourism, Endiro Coffee is a tree-to-cup operation that begins with coffee grown in Uganda that is then roasted in Aurora. The café said it works to create an inclusive space and address the needs of the community.

Endiro Coffee partnered with Indivisible Aurora to help feed families in need through their "community fridge" program. Inside the café, locals will find powerful displays of art provided by Mutual Ground, which supports survivors of sexual violence. Endiro Coffee is an integral part of Aurora’s community that is making a difference one coffee drink at a time.

NBC 5 News TODAY’s bilingual journalist Navarrete works alongside news anchor Michelle Relerford, traffic reporter Kye Martin and NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman weekday mornings from 4-7 a.m.