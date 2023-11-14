NBC Chicago's Evrod Cassimy releasing Christmas single later this month, with 100% of proceeds going to Chicago Housing Authority

NBC Chicago reporter and weekend anchor Evrod Cassimy will be welcoming in the holiday season on Black Friday in the form of a new Christmas single, with 100% of proceeds going to Chicago Housing Authority residents.

"Please Come Home for Christmas," an R&B ballad singing of the desire to be near family for the holidays, will be released on Friday, Nov. 24.

The single's release continues Cassimy's musical career in addition to his accomplishments as a journalist, which include three studio albums and experience opening for legendary acts such as Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men.

The single can be pre-ordered or pre-saved ahead of its Black Friday release here.